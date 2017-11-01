Illini sweep Northwestern, snap streak

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ shot at a sweep was slipping away in the second set Wednesday night against Northwestern.

Wildcats’ outside hitter Symone Abbott was just as tough to stop as she was in the first set, fellow outside hitter Nia Robinson was less efficient but still slipped a few more shots through the Illini defense and Northwestern was honing in on a second set victory.

Then the Illinois attacked kicked back into gear, sophomore defensive specialist Caroline Welsh added some tough serving and the Illini put the comeback together to salvage a second set victory. One more — buoyed throughout by a strong block — gave the Illini a 25-18, 25-22, 25-15 sweep and snapped their three-match losing streak.

“We had a nice serving performance from Caroline in that stretch that really put them back on their heels and made them worry a little bit more,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “We always practice being behind in practice, so I think we’re starting to get in that position where we’re comfortable with it. Not that we want to be in that position, but we’re comfortable coming from that position.”

Brandi Donnelly returned to the starting lineup for Illinois (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) after missing seven matches with a knee injury. The senior libero finished with a match-high 14 digs for the Illini.

“I was just so excited during the starting lineups,” Donnelly said. “I kind of felt like a freshman again — all giddy and a little nervous.”

Freshman middle blocker Tyanna Omazic led Illinois with 11 kills and six blocks. Jacqueline Quade (nine kills) and Beth Prince (eight) added to the balanced attack, with Jordyn Poulter directing the Illini offense with 31 assists.

Illinois will return to action Saturday against Michigan at Huff Hall having snapped its losing streak. The win erased some of the frustrations of the past three matches.

“They’re some of the top teams in the country,” Donnelly said about the three-game stretch where the Illini lost to Nebraska, Minnesota and Penn State. “I think we’er doing a really good job with winning the games we need to win.”