Tamas lands 2021 commitment

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has already made significant headway on its 2019 recruiting class with three commitments since Chris Tamas took the job in February. The Illini got started on its 2021 class late Monday with a commitment from Brooke Mosher.

Mosher, a 5-foot-11 setter/opposite, helped lead Waterloo (Wis.) High School to the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals, where the Pirates lost in five sets to Hartland Lake County Lutheran on Nov. 3.

Mosher finished her freshman season with a team-high 449 kills and also contributed 452 assists, 238 digs, 107 aces, 51 blocks for the 27-16 team. She split setting duties with her older sister Claire, an honorable mention Under Armour All-American who recently signed with Marquette. Their older sister, Madeline, is a sophomore for the Golden Eagles.

Brooke Mosher is Tamas’ fifth commitment since he took the Illinois job. He added Olathe Northwest (Kan.) defensive specialist/libero Taylor Kuper, who signed Thursday, for the 2018 class and has commitment from 2019 recruits Ellie Holzman (New Orleans), Rylee Hinton (Champaign) and Kyla Swanson (Wahoo, Neb.).