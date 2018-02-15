Tamas lands another top recruit
CHAMPAIGN — Chris Tamas added to Illinois’ 2020 recruiting class Thursday with a commitment from 6-foot-2 outside hitter Raina Terry. The Marengo, Ohio, native is the second commit in the 2020 class for the Illini alongside Stillwater (Minn.) middle blocker/opposite Maddie Whittington.
Excited to announce that I have verbally committed to the University of Illinois to further my academic and athletic career! Go Illini! pic.twitter.com/ygVCn44RjC
— Raina Terry (@rainaterry15) February 15, 2018
Terry contributed immediately at Highland High School — about an hour north of Columbus in Sparta, Ohio — as a freshman and saw her production jump last fall during her sophomore season as she led the Fighting Scots to a 24-2 record.
Terry led Highland in kills (475) and aces (64), was second in total blocks (43) and finished her sophomore season with 168 digs. An Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association Division II First Team selection, Terry was also named a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American.
Terry was one of three future Illini to earn MaxPreps Underclass All-American honors along with 2019 prospect Ellie Holzman out of powerhouse Mt. Carmel in New Orleans and 2021 Waterloo (Wis.) setter/opposite Brooke Mosher.
Illinois volleyball commits
Class of 2019
Ellie Holzman 6-2 MB New Orleans
Rylee Hinton 6-2 MB Champaign
Kyla Swanson 6-3 MB Wahoo, Neb.
Alyssa Eske 5-3 DS/L Milwaukee, Wis.
Class of 2020
Raina Terry 6-2 OH Marengo, Ohio
Maddie Whittington 6-4 MB/OPP Stillwater, Minn.
Class of 2021
Brooke Mosher 5-11 S/OPP Waterloo, Wis.
Comments
