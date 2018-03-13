Moore transferring from Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois freshman Addaya Moore announced Monday she intends to transfer from the Illini women's basketball team.

"This past year playing in the B1G for Illinois women's basketball has been memorable," Moore's Twitter note began. "Unfortunately, I have decided to part ways with the university and get my release form to go elsewhere. My family and I are excited for the journey of reopening my recruitment process."

This is part of God’s Plan. Thankyou Illini Nation. But after talking with my family, I have decided to ask for my release. pic.twitter.com/EvHC13QwOi — Day. (@AddayaMoore) March 12, 2018

The 5-foot-11 guard appeared in 19 games off the bench during the 2017-18 and averaged 1.8 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. She scored a career high 10 points in Illinois' Dec. 7 victory against Indiana State.

Moore, a 2017 News-Gazette All-State First Team selection out of Granite City, was recruited by and signed under former Illinois coach Matt Bollant. She averaged 25 points, nine rebounds, 4.2 blocks and three steals during her senior season for the Warriors.

Illinois ended the 2017-18 season on an 18-game losing streak and finished the year 9-22 overall and winless at 0-16 in the Big Ten under first-year coach Nancy Fahey. The Illini added three players during the November signing period in 6-3 forward Mackenzie Blazek (Franklin, Ind.), 5-9 guard J-Naya Ephraim (St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands) and 5-9 guard Arieal Scott (Danville).