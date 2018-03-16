Martinez to wrestle for national title

CLEVELAND — The orange singlet is waiting.

So is a potential historic moment.

Illinois wrestler Isaiah Martinez defeated Alex Marinelli of Iowa via a 5-2 decision in the semifinals at 165 pounds on Friday night during the NCAA championships at Quicken Loans Arena, advancing to his fourth straight national title match.

Martinez will face Vincenzo Joseph in a rematch of last year’s title match that Joseph won.

Martinez, who won his first national title in 2015 at 157 and followed up a year later with his second national championship in 2016 at 165, is attempting to become the first Illinois wrestler to ever win three national championships.

"He's confident and physically fit," Illinois coach Jim Heffernan said. "He looks great. Just like anything else, this is important to him. He's on the right track and doing everything perfect."

Martinez will don the orange singlet on Saturday night in his match against Joseph. Joseph defeated David McFadden of Virginia Tech in a 3-1 decision in the other semifinal on Friday night.

Martinez first broke out the orange apparel during his first national title match and vowed to only wear the color in national title matches.

"He was checking my bag," Heffernan said with a laugh. "He'll probably hang it up in his room for a little extra motivation for (Saturday), but he double-checked with me for sure to make sure we brought it."

Martinez scored an early two-point takedown against Marinelli before Marinelli knotted the match at 2 in the second period.

But Martinez gathered himself and secured another two-point takedown to go up 4-2 late in the second period.

Saturday night's championships start at 7 p.m., with the 165-pound title match expected to take place between 8-8:30 p.m.

"A lot of times I catch myself being a spectator a little bit," Heffernan said. "(Illinois athletic director) Josh Whitman is here, and I told him, 'I don't think people understand how lucky you are to have an opportunity to watch this.' If he wins (Saturday), he's probably one of the top 10 guys to compete in this sport at the college level. That's saying something."