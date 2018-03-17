Martinez loses in national title match

CLEVELAND — Isaiah Martinez had a chance at history on Saturday night.

But the Illinois wrestler came up short.

Martinez lost the national championship match at 165 pounds, falling 6-1 to Vincenzo Joseph of Penn State at Quicken Loans Arena.

It’s the second straight year Martinez lost to Joseph in the national championship match.

The two tangled earlier this month, with Martinez winning 4-1 to win a Big Ten title on March 4, but on Saturday night, Joseph earned the victory, taking a 2-0 lead late in the first period with a takedown and never relinquishing the lead.

The loss was Martinez’s first this season, and he wraps up his Illinois career with two national championships.

He won those titles in 2015 at 157 and again in 2016 at 165 before Joseph denied him titles each of the last two years.

Martinez, a four-time Big Ten champion and four-time All-American, leaves Illinois with a 116-3 career record.

"Having Isaiah's career end this way really leaves a sour taste in my mouth," Illinois wrestling coach Jim Heffernan said. "He's meant so much to this program and has been a tremendous representative of our university. He brought a lot of firsts to the program, being a four-time Big Ten champion, four-time All-American and four-time NCAA finalists. But most importantly, he was genuinely a very good person."