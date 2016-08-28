Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UI soccer falls against Saint Louis
UI soccer falls against Saint Louis

Sun, 08/28/2016 - 11:25pm | The News-Gazette
UI Soccer vs. Morehead State 2016
Photo by: Robin Scholz
Illinois'Reagan Robishaw(6) and Alia Abu-Douleh(19) and Morehead State's Makenna Lavatori(23) during their soccer match at Illinois Soccer Stadium in Urbana on Friday, August 19 , 2016.

ST. LOUIS — Shaney Sakamoto tallied a penalty kick goal less than four minutes into Sunday’s women’s soccer match, sending Saint Louis to a 1-0 win over visiting Illinois.

The Illini (2-2-0) were outshot 16-9, including 5-3 in attempts on net. None of the team’s shots were recorded in the opening 45 minutes.

“I think the biggest mistake tonight was that we came out flat in the first half,” Illinois coach Janet Rayfield said. “Penalty kick aside, we saw a more physical style of play on Friday and It’s tough when you turn around and have to adjust. I think we just didn’t snap out of that, and it took us out of our game in the first half.”

