UI soccer falls against Saint Louis

ST. LOUIS — Shaney Sakamoto tallied a penalty kick goal less than four minutes into Sunday’s women’s soccer match, sending Saint Louis to a 1-0 win over visiting Illinois.

The Illini (2-2-0) were outshot 16-9, including 5-3 in attempts on net. None of the team’s shots were recorded in the opening 45 minutes.

“I think the biggest mistake tonight was that we came out flat in the first half,” Illinois coach Janet Rayfield said. “Penalty kick aside, we saw a more physical style of play on Friday and It’s tough when you turn around and have to adjust. I think we just didn’t snap out of that, and it took us out of our game in the first half.”