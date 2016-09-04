Soccer drops fourth consecutive match
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Illinois soccer outshot Texas A&M 10-9 on Sunday, but the host Aggies were the only ones to find the net in a 2-0 victory. Haley Pounds and Emily Bates scored against the Illini (2-4-0), who dropped their fourth consecutive match.
