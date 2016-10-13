UI women's soccer stumbles in Nebraska
|
LINCOLN, Neb. â€” Jaycie Johnson and Haley Hanson each scored in span of 14 minutes, 14 seconds during Thursdayâ€™s second half, lifting Nebraska past Illinois womenâ€™s soccer 2-0.
The Illini (5-10-1, 2-5-1 Big Ten) mustered just four shots, all in the second half, and none of them were on net.
