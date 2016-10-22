UI roundup: Volleyball can't slow down Purdue

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois came out on the winning side of a five-set match in September at Purdue. Faced with another slugfest against the Boilermakers on Saturday, the No. 22 Illini couldn’t keep up the high level of execution they showed early as No. 24 Purdue rallied for a 14-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-16, 25-11 victory.

“I think the kids fought hard. They just didn’t execute,” Illinois coach Kevin Hambly said. “You take it, move forward and keep growing. I think that’s how we’ll look at it. If you make it really big, then it will become really big.”

Katie Stadick and Naya Crittenden had 12 kills apiece to lead the Illinois attack. Ali Bastianelli added nine kills and a match-high eight blocks, Jordyn Poulter had 50 assists and Michelle Strizak put up a double-double with a team-high 19 digs to go with 10 kills.

Illinois starts a four-match road swing at No. 1 Nebraska on Friday. The Illini lost at home to the Cornhuskers in three sets in September but enter the second half of Big Ten play with a 7-3 conference record.

“We feel good about where we’re at, but we’ve got a tough road ahead,” Hambly said.



In women’s soccer

Illinois, Wisconsin draw. Claire Wheatley made four saves, helping Illinois secure a 0-0 double-overtime tie with Wisconsin in its final home match of the season on Senior Night.

The Illini were outshot by the Badgers 12-7, but neither team put a high percentage of its shots on goal. Reagan Robishaw, Patricia George and Summer Schafer had two shots apiece for Illinois, which closes out the regular season Wednesday at Northwestern.



In women’s swim & dive

Illini still unbeaten. Illinois wrapped up a perfect opening weekend, moving to 4-0 on the season with wins against Illinois State (200-81) and Southern Illinois (178-103) on Saturday after beating Michigan State and Marshall on Friday night.

The Illini picked up a couple early wins from freshmen in their two victories, with Monica Guyett winning the 1,000 freestyle in 10 minutes, 18.08 seconds and Kristin Anderson taking the 50 freestyle title in 24.33 seconds — her second win in that event in two days.