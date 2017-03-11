Illini legends, lists & lore: Janet Rayfield
Happy birthday Wednesday to longtime Illini soccer coach Janet Rayfield.
Since joining Illinois’ staff in 2002, her teams have won nearly 60 percent of their games (177-114-32) and a pair of Big Ten titles.
In Big Ten conference contests, Rayfield’s 15 Illini clubs have been victorious 56.6 percent of the time (80-59-19). Though the Illini slumped offensively in 2016 with only 16 total goals, her teams averaged more than 40 goals per year from 2011-15. Illinois’ top scorers during Rayfield’s time in Champaign-Urbana (2002-16):
Pts Player Seasons
122 Jannelle Flaws (54 goals, 14 assists) 2010-15
108 Vanessa DiBernardo (43 goals, 22 assists) 2010-13
94 Tara Hurless (38 goals, 18 assists) 2002-04
74 Megan Pawloski (24 goals, 16 assists) 2010-13
74 Ella Masar (27 goals, 20 assists) 2004-07
72 Jessica Bayne (30 goals, 12 assists) 2003-06
53 Chichi Nweke (18 goals, 18 assists) 2006-09
39 Nicole Breece (8 goals, 16 assists) 2012-15
Illini birthdays
Today: Miles Osei, football (25)
Monday: Matt Bollant, basketball coach (46)
Tuesday: Ali Stark, volleyball (25)
Wednesday: Ted Karras, football (24)
Thursday: Dave Ayoub, track and field (48)
Friday: Kristin Henriksen, volleyball
Saturday: Rajeev Ram, tennis (33)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore. Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter at @B1GLLL. His new website is www.sportsLLL.com, and the third edition of his book debuts this coming August.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.