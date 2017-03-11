Illini legends, lists & lore: Janet Rayfield

Happy birthday Wednesday to longtime Illini soccer coach Janet Rayfield.

Since joining Illinois’ staff in 2002, her teams have won nearly 60 percent of their games (177-114-32) and a pair of Big Ten titles.

In Big Ten conference contests, Rayfield’s 15 Illini clubs have been victorious 56.6 percent of the time (80-59-19). Though the Illini slumped offensively in 2016 with only 16 total goals, her teams averaged more than 40 goals per year from 2011-15. Illinois’ top scorers during Rayfield’s time in Champaign-Urbana (2002-16):



Pts Player Seasons

122 Jannelle Flaws (54 goals, 14 assists) 2010-15

108 Vanessa DiBernardo (43 goals, 22 assists) 2010-13

94 Tara Hurless (38 goals, 18 assists) 2002-04

74 Megan Pawloski (24 goals, 16 assists) 2010-13

74 Ella Masar (27 goals, 20 assists) 2004-07

72 Jessica Bayne (30 goals, 12 assists) 2003-06

53 Chichi Nweke (18 goals, 18 assists) 2006-09

39 Nicole Breece (8 goals, 16 assists) 2012-15



Illini birthdays

Today: Miles Osei, football (25)

Monday: Matt Bollant, basketball coach (46)

Tuesday: Ali Stark, volleyball (25)

Wednesday: Ted Karras, football (24)

Thursday: Dave Ayoub, track and field (48)

Friday: Kristin Henriksen, volleyball

Saturday: Rajeev Ram, tennis (33)



By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore. Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter at @B1GLLL. His new website is www.sportsLLL.com, and the third edition of his book debuts this coming August.