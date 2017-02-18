Sunday Conversation: Taylor Edwards

Taylor Edwards stood out during her solid high school career at Arcola by taking part in four sports. And excelling in all of them. Now, the Illinois sophomore is focusing solely on softball in college, having taken up a key pitching role early in the season for the Illini. Sports editor MATT DANIELS caught up with Edwards while the right-handed pitcher was out in California for this weekend’s Mary Nutter Classic to discuss why she chose Illinois to continue her softball career, her days growing up in Douglas County and why she wears No. 12:

What was it like playing in the NCAA tournament last season?

Playing in the NCAA tournament last year was bittersweet. It was an awesome stage to compete on, and we sure did get a taste of something good while we were there, but only enough to leave us hungry for more this season.



What role do you expect to have on the team this season?

I’m looking to really establish myself as a starting pitcher this year. I would like to settle in to the point where I am really able to control the pace of the game and allow my teammates to take the field behind me with complete confidence every time they see my name on the lineup card.



How much of a leap is it from Little Okaw Valley Conference softball to Big Ten softball?

Night and day difference. I got away with so much in the Little Okaw that would get me killed at this level. Literally. No offense to the Little Okaw because I love my small-town roots, but it took a lot freshman year to adjust to playing at the Big Ten level.



You’re from Arcola. How big is the Edwards cheering sections at Eichelberger Field and how much does that support mean to you?

My family is at every single home game along with a few other Purple Riders sitting around them. It’s so nice to have them all there. I truly cherish my small-school experience, and seeing them in the stands when I take the field reminds me of how blessed I am to be playing at University Of Illinois today.



What was your thought process when it came to picking a school and picking a sport to play in college?

I wanted to go big. I always lived by the motto ‘Small-town girl, big-time dreams.’ I had spent so much time and money on softball growing up, so I thought I’d be crazy to not pursue it at the next level. Softball was the only sport I had the opportunity to go big in, so I ran with it. If I would’ve had the opportunity to play basketball, or run track at Illinois right out of high school, it would’ve made my decision much harder, but I am truly living the dream and wouldn’t trade my place and my team for anything.



Erin Walker from Tuscola is on the UI softball team now. Is there a ’Cola Wars rivalry between you two?

No way. I thought there would be when I first heard she was coming to Illinois, but in a few short months we became so much more than just teammates. We stick together on and off the field. I’d do anything for her, and I know she’d do the same for me.

You committed to Illinois softball with Terri Sullivan in charge of the program. How did you handle Coach Sullivan leaving and what was your first impression of Tyra Perry?

It was a shock to me for sure, but I never questioned what the future held for Illinois softball during the transition. Coach Perry came in and impressed me right away. She has become one of my favorite coaches. She knows our hearts and cares about each one of us just as much off the field as she does on the field.



What is the key to another successful season for Illinois softball?

Staying together. Our motto this year is ‘24 Strong.’ Staying process-oriented is another big key for us. We have to continue to be students of the game and learn from the highs and lows throughout the season.



You got hurt your senior softball season at Arcola. How difficult was that?

I consider that time of my life a huge blessing. The timing of it seemed unfortunate, but sitting out of the game for a short period of time allowed me to gain a lot of perspective on how much I love to compete. It was crazy how it worked out — totally God at work — because I was completely released for full activity the day I got on campus to begin Illinois softball and haven’t had a problem with it since.



What’s the best part of living 30 minutes away from home?

Home cooked team-meals. My mom is the best chef in the world.



What do you want to do after your playing days are over?

I did want to become a dietitian, and then my dream changed temporarily to being a graphic designer at Nike Headquarters. A short while later I joined Army ROTC because I have always had a desire to serve in that way, and I had no idea what I wanted to do after college. But now, my dream job is to be a loving mom and wife and to work with Fellowship of Christian Athletes.



What was the best part of growing up in Arcola?

There were very few distractions. In big cities there are a lot of things that can distract you from pursing what you really want in life. In Arcola, there isn’t much of that at all.



Why do you wear No. 12?

Honestly, the real reason I chose No. 12 was because I was asked what number I wanted when I was a senior in high school and at the time I had a huge crush on Leron Black, who wears No. 12 on the men’s basketball team. That soon faded, and I was still stuck with 12, so now I just embrace it and let my teammates laugh at me for it.