Torrid start has Evans moving up the record books

URBANA — Nicole Evans’ eyes don’t actually light up when she sees a pitch she knows she can clobber. But it’s close.

The Illinois senior did admit her eyes do get bigger when that pitch comes her way, and Illini softball coach Tyra Perry said it’s visible from the dugout. She knows when her best power hitter is locked in.

If the opposing pitcher is aware, too, they know they’re in trouble.

Give Evans a pitch she can drive, and the Illinois outfielder has a better than fair chance of sending it over the outfield wall.

Evans’ 11 home runs in 91 at-bats this season — tops in the Big Ten — leaves her just one shy of last year’s total. The Glen Ellyn native isn’t far off Illinois’ career high either, sitting just five behind Angelena Mexicano’s program-best 51.

Evans will try to add to both totals when Illinois (22-8) hosts in-state rival Illinois State (15-13) at 5 p.m. today at Eichelberger Field.

“She’s ridiculous. I wish I played like her,” Perry said. “She’s very smart, but also has the instincts as well. She has that down pat. … Whenever the game’s on the line, she’s the one you want at the plate because you know something good is going to happen with her.

“She does her homework on the pitchers that we are facing and what they throw versus what she does. Then she just competes. … She’s ready to go, and she understands the advantage is in her favor and she keeps it in her favor.”

Evans’ first home run came when she was in middle school — the fifth or sixth grade. What she remembers most is her memory of how nice it was not to have to sprint around the basepaths.

Evans’ first home run at Illinois came in the fourth game of her college career on Feb. 8, 2014, at Rosemont’s Dome at the Ballpark. She remembers that one clearly, too.

“It was actually oppo — opposite field to right,” she said. “Booker hit one that day, and I followed it up after.”

Exactly.

Alex Booker took IUPUI’s Emili Escamilla deep on a two-out 1-1 offering, and then Evans repeated it three pitches later, giving the Illini an early 2-1 lead en route to a 5-3 victory. Forty-five more home runs have followed for Evans since.

“It’s always kind of come naturally to me,” Evans said. “That’s what I can do to help the team, so I try and hit them out as much I can.

“I just stay process oriented. If there are runners on second and third, I’m just trying to push one to the right side. I’m not necessarily trying to hit a home run. If it does, great.”

Evans said being a good home run hitter comes down to confidence. Confidence at the plate can be, in her words, empowering.

“(Pitchers) have to get that little ball in a little area, and you have a big bat,” she said.

Evans’ confidence at the plate has engendered the same in her coach and teammates. The fact she’s hitting .396 with 11 home runs and 39 RBI and 61 percent of her 36 total hits have gone for extra bases so far this season doesn’t hurt either.

“As soon as the ball is touched, if I see it in the air,” Illinois sophomore pitcher Taylor Edwards said, “I immediately run out to home plate because I know it’s gone.”

“She takes her hacks; she never gets cheated,” Perry added. “We talk a lot with the middle of our lineup about owning the box, and you do that through getting a good pitch to hit and just having confidence, walking tall. She does that every single pitch, every single at-bat.”

Chart toppers

Nicole Evans already has 11 home runs this season and only needs six more to top the record books:

CAREER LEADERS RK., ATHLETE HR. YRS.

1. Angelena Mexicano 51 2005-08

2. Nicole Evans 46 2014-pres.

3. Meredith Hackett 41 2009-12

4. Shanna Diller 37 2005-08

5. Jenna Hall 33 2003-06

6. Lana Armstrong 31 2006-09

7. Hollie Pinchback 28 2008-11

8. Jessica Davis 26 2009-13

9. Erin Montgomery 24 2001-04

10. Jess Perkins 23 2012-15

SINGLE-SEASON LEADERS RK., ATHLETE HR. YR.

1. Angelena Mexicano 24 2008

2. Nicole Evans 19 2015

3. Meredith Hackett 16 2010

T-3. Shanna Diller 16 2007

T-3. Angelena Mexicano 16 2007

6. Lana Armstrong 15 2011

7. Jessica Davis 14 2011

8. Jenna Hall 13 2006

9. Erin Montgomery 12 2003

T-9. Allie Bauch 12 2015

T-9. Nicole Evans 12 2016