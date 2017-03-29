Evans homers and Illini win 9th straight

URBANA — The conference’s leader in home runs struck again Wednesday night.

Illinois senior Nicole Evans launched her 12th home run of the season in the first inning against Illinois State, as the Illini beat the Redbirds 5-3 at Eichelberger Field.

Annie Fleming and Stephanie Abello supplied additional offense by adding home runs of their own for the Illini.

Illinois (23-8, 3-0 Big Ten) never trailed and won its ninth consecutive game.

Illinois starter Erin Walker lasted three innings, allowing two runs on three hits before being relieved by Arcola product Taylor Edwards.

Edwards picked up her 11th win of the season, as she and Breanna Wonderly finished out the final four innings by surrendering just one run.

“We showed moments of greatness today,” coach Tyra Perry said. “Erin Walker did a good job setting the tone early in the game and Breanna Wonderly was masterful in the seventh. We had several players step up on offense, but Nicole Evans’ home run in the bottom of the first helped us stay loose.”