Single-sport focus pays off for Edwards

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Taylor Edwards #12 during picture day at Irwin indoor practice facility in Champaign on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.

URBANA — Taylor Edwards can still go for a run around campus when she wants. She can get some shots up at the ARC or, with friends on the Illinois basketball team, occasionally on the practice courts at Ubben Basketball Complex.

But the days of Edwards as a full-time, four-sport athlete are through. After competing in volleyball, basketball, softball and track at Arcola, the Illinois sophomore has her full focus on the Illini softball team.

Edwards threw 3 1/3 innings of relief Wednesday against Illinois State, picking up her 11th win of the season. She'll be back in the circle this weekend when Illinois (23-8, 3-0 Big Ten) puts its nine-game winning streak on the line against No. 6 Minnesota (28-2, 3-0) in a three-game series at Eichelberger Field that starts at 5 p.m. today.

Edwards admits there's times she misses the other sports she starred in for the Purple Riders.

When full-time softball gets to be too much, she goes on a run or hits the basketball court. A narrower focus, however, has seen her improve on the softball field.

"Playing four sports at Arcola was a blast, but it put a lot of strain on my body," said Edwards, who had foot surgery in the spring of her senior year. "I do credit the cross training that it gave me to be a versatile player here, but settling in to pitching, I've seen strides in the right direction."

Putting all her focus into pitching was also an adjustment for Edwards this season after turning her attention to only softball last season. She was a utility player for the Illini as a freshman, going 4-0 in 12 appearances as a pitcher while also playing the field a little.

"That's been a battle with her actually," Illinois softball coach Tyra Perry said. "When she came in last year she played a little outfield, she hit a little bit, and then we kind of honed her down into pitching. I think she has so much energy, it's really hard to keep her kind of in that box of pitching.

"She's really started to accept her role, she's really started to mature, and her energy and her focus are working in her favor right now with her having a 'reduced' role of only pitching."

Edwards is 11-1 with a 2.10 ERA in 66 2/3 innings this season — 11 starts and five relief appearances. She's not overpowering, with just 23 strikeouts, but opponents are hitting just .253 off her.

Edwards said she's simply more relaxed on the mound this season. The 5-foot-8 right-hander has learned to channel some of her boundless energy.

"Last year, I was more of a muscle pitcher and tried to blow it by all the hitters," Edwards said. "At the Big Ten, Division I, level I'm not going to do that — yet. Maybe someday I will.

"I think last year I was too silent. I know that our defense feeds off our pitchers' demeanor and mindset on the mound, so that's what I've tried to use as a strength — having a lot of energy and controlling the pace of the game."

Edwards has the trust of her teammates. And the respect.

"That kid has a lot of heart," Illinois senior outfielder Nicole Evans said. "She was injured before she came in and I've never seen someone work as hard as she does.

"This year, to be going in and killing people from other conferences — big conferences — and take big games from them, I'm happy as a senior to see that."