Transfer to Illinois pays off for Sherlund

URBANA — A leap of faith.

That’s what Kiana Sherlund called her decision to transfer from North Carolina following her freshman season in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Fairfax, Va., native had been committed to the Tar Heels since her sophomore year of high school. She had no immediate guarantees of a roster spot elsewhere, but following coaching changes under longtime UNC coach Donna J. Papa from the time she committed until she arrived on campus, Sherlund came to the conclusion a change was necessary.

What that change would end up being was less clear.

Sherlund put her softball future in the hands of her travel coach John Corn. That’s where the connection to Illinois began with a relationship established between Corn and Illinois coach Tyra Perry. Sherlund didn’t visit Champaign-Urbana until July, but accepted her offer from Perry on the spot.

The leap of faith paid dividends.

Sherlund has started all 36 games she’s played as a constant in center field and at the top of the Illinois lineup. That’s where she’ll be, save any midweek nonconference game tweaks, when the Illini (27-10) face Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (32-7) at 5 p.m. today at Eichelberger Field.

“She’s a great combination of strength and power,” Perry said of her leadoff hitter, adding she knew of Sherlund from her high school days in Virginia and playing for Corn and the Lady Lightning Gold.

“She can drop a bunt, slap, chop slap and she can blast a home run in the blink of an eye,” Perry continued. “Someone that can transition and has all those tools the way that Kiana has, it was a no-brainer to pursue her and want to have someone like her on your team.”

Sherlund’s decision to leave Chapel Hill wasn’t as much of a no-brainer, but it was still necessary. The program and Sherlund had both changed between the time she committed as a high school sophomore and arrived in Chapel Hill.

“You never know what something is going to be like until you’re there,” Sherlund said. “You can only g et such a good feel for a place until you’re doing it. It’s easy to say when you’re in high school, ‘Oh yeah, I’ll commit here.’ This team’s different I’m on now, and this is definitely the right feel.”

Deciding to leave UNC — and also not knowing what the future held in store — made for a somewhat stressful summer.

“I definitely put a lot of my identity into being a softball player at UNC,” Sherlund said. “I think almost all of my wardrobe was Carolina blue. Mom took me shopping when I came (to Illinois).

“This past summer was pretty hard trying to separate myself from the identity I put myself into and had been living with for so long. It’s definitely a healthy change. I feel separated from the sport enough that if I have a bad day on the field, it’s not going to affect me in class. Stuff like that’s important to learn. I did it the hard way.”

Sherlund started her Illinois career playing second base during the Illini’s fall schedule before moving to the outfield. She already felt like Illinois was a good fit — from the campus to the team environment. Playing center field solidified it on the softball field.

“We really started to see her talent shine through,” Perry said.

Sherlund has parlayed that talent to a .352 batting average with eight doubles, two home runs and 20 RBI as Illinois’ regular leadoff hitter. That comes after getting just 25 at-bats in 49 games serving mainly as a pinch runner for UNC. Being an everyday player for the Illini, Sherlund said, is easier.

“I’m definitely a structure-oriented person, a creature of habit,” she said. “It’s easier mentally. I can say wholeheartedly it’s definitely harder to be a reserve player. You have to be ready all the time and stay engaged.”

Transfer town

Kiana Sherlund is one of four Division I transfers on the Illini roster this year. The other three:

Rowan McGuire, Jr., UTL

Downers Grove native spent two seasons at Georgia Southern. Has appeared in nine games this season and got her first start April 2 against No. 6 Minnesota.

Maddi Doane, Jr., OF

After two seasons as an everyday outfielder at Syracuse, the Bolingbrook native and Naperville Central alum transferred to Illinois. She’s been a constant in the UI outfield, starting 37 games in right and hitting .333 with 20 RBI.

Danielle Brochu, So., P

Arkansas transfer has thrown 6 2/3 innings in six appearances, with a three-inning outing against Georgia Tech on Feb. 26 as her longest.