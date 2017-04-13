Tate: Illinois' diamond dandies worth look

Photo by: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette Illinois's Kiana Sherlund (middle) makes a catch in the fifth inning. University of Illinois Softball vs Minnesota, Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Eichelberger Field. The Gopher defeated the Illini 4-0.

Mama, don't let your babies grow up to play road games,

Let 'em pick grounders at Shorty's kept plot,

Best to reach classrooms and study a lot.

— Apologies to Willie, but one poem is permitted every 10 years.

In an otherwise pedestrian school year for Illini women's sports, Tyra Perry's softballers are on the move.

They're 28-10 and harboring NCAA dreams as they carry a 9-2 record at Shorty Eichelberger Field and a 7-2 Big Ten mark — both losses to Minnesota strikeout whiz Sara Groenewegen — to Michigan State this weekend before traveling to Nebraska next weekend.

They're bubbling over with standouts in the true meaning of student-athletes.

Senior Nicole Evans was selected over 1,200 nominees as the Arthur Ashe Jr. Female Sports Scholar of the Year, receiving the honor Tuesday at the University of Richmond.

A slugging left fielder with 13 home runs and 48 RBI, she returned home to make the diving "catch of the year" Wednesday in the team's fourth straight win, 5-2 over SIU-Edwardsville.

Said Perry: "I spend most of my time in the office filling out awards and recommendations for Nicole. She is special."

Backing Evans' power numbers with 10 home runs is Benet Academy's Stephanie Abello, a southpaw catcher. Lefty-swinging leadoff Kiana Sherlund, a transfer from North Carolina, blankets center field with a casual swiftness.

Senior pitcher Breanna Wonderly isn't overpowering but catches the corners as she chases the Big Ten's "Ms. Improved" title, Perry saying: "She's self-made, a tough farm girl from Missouri."

Like her backup, Arcola sophomore Taylor Edwards, she excelled in multiple sports in high school before concentrating on pitching.

Defensive standouts in the infield

At shortstop, senior Ruby Rivera is a Zamboni machine with her glove. She helped save the lone win over Minnesota with a stretch to start a crucial double play, setting the stage for Annie Fleming's walk-off double off Groenewegen.

"I played with All-Americans," Perry said, "and Ruby is one of the best defenders I've been associated with. She has a flair for the position."

Third-sacker Fleming chimes in: "There's no one else in the country I'd prefer to play alongside. I can play off the bag, on the bag, on the line or off the line, and anything I can't get, she does. It frees me up. We talk a lot about steals. She is amazing at covering third when I'm in for the bunt."

Yes, this flashy shortstop is the same person who drew a suspension for damaging a menorah at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Champaign a year ago February, an accident she sincerely apologized for. The California native has been a four-year mainstay, starting 138 games in the previous three seasons.

Hitters everywhere you look

For octogenarians, this isn't the fast-pitch game you grew up with in the post-World War II era, when towns from Pesotum to Podunk had lighted fields and nightly competition.

The rules are different. Minnesota's Groenewegen started the second Illini game as a designated batter, was removed for a pinch hitter and returned to pitch in the sixth inning of a 4-3 UI win. In the recent sweep of Purdue, pinch runners routinely entered, with the original batters returning to the fray. And slap hitters, well ... they were as scarce as cell phones in my day: not just non-existent, but unheard of.

Like Cool Papa Bell, late Illinois State halfback Pee-wee Stratman could flick the switch and leap into bed before the light went out, but he still dug in and took a power swing. A batting average over .300 was restricted to a select few before women took over.

Ponder these Big Ten stats. Illinois has six over .300, with Evans at .387, Fleming at .369, Abello at .360 and Sherlund at .348. Conference leader Chloe Miller of Wisconsin checks in at .480 after 102 at-bats. The league has eight over .400, and 48 others over .300.

Said Fleming: "I remember my high school coach telling me that Hall of Famers hit three of 10 balls well. To see the averages go up is pretty astounding. It shows how much has been figured out in hitting."

It's a different game, and more action-packed than ever. I'll see you Wednesday when the Illini host Butler between those two Big Ten road trips.

