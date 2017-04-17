Farina nets Big Ten softball accolade

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois softball second baseman Leigh Farina received the Big Ten Player of the Week honor Monday, her first such award.

Farina had seven hits in 11 at-bats (.636 batting average) and tallied four RBI while scoring two runs last week for the Illini, who defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at home before sweeping a three-game, neutral-site series against Michigan State.

Illinois (31-10) returns to action Wednesday against Butler in a game slated to kick off at 5 p.m. on Eichelberger Field.