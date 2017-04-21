Wonderly keys 9th straight Illinois softball win

LINCOLN, Neb. — The bus ride to the Cornhusker state was long for the Illinois softball team. About eight hours or so.

But the opening night of a three-game Big Ten series between the 25th-ranked Illini and Nebraska ended on a short, sweet note for Tyra Perry’s team.

Illinois edged the Cornhuskers 1-0 on Friday in a little more than 90 minutes, giving the Illini (33-10, 11-2 Big Ten) their ninth straight win going into Saturday’s 3 p.m. game at Nebraska’s Bowlin Stadium.

“We’re super confident right now,” Perry said. “We can see it in the practices and the interactions we have. Everyone is feeding off of each other.”

Everyone associated with the UI program spent a considerable amount of time together on the trek out to Lincoln. The team split into two different groups on the bus ride for a friendly trivia game regarding the scouting report on the Cornhuskers (19-24, 9-6).

“It was bonding time, but it was fun to know that this girl on Nebraska has a great arm and this player has a good batting average,” Illinois shortstop Ruby Rivera said. “It was good having that type of positive energy around.”

Winning certainly helps, and Rivera supplied the key hit Friday.

With two outs in the top of the third inning, the senior singled to right-center to plate Annie Fleming and give Illinois pitcher Breanna Wonderly all the run support she needed in staking the right-hander to a 1-0 lead.

“I’m just really seeing the ball well recently,” Rivera said. “Honestly, every at-bat I go up with the same plan: just see the ball, hit the ball. Nothing really special. I was working through my process, tried not to do too much and it worked out.”

Illinois only mustered six hits, with Rivera supplying two.

Nicole Evans remains one home run shy of tying Angelena Mexicano for the program’s all-time lead after going 0 for 1, though she reached base twice after getting hit by a pitch and drawing a walk.

But it was more than enough offense for Wonderly.

The senior stifled Nebraska, only allowing three hits and relying on her defense to give Illinois its first 1-0 win this season and her first shutout of the campaign.

“Nebraska is probably my biggest rival in the Big Ten just because of how close it is to my hometown, so it was a really sweet win for me,” said Wonderly, a native of Centerview, Mo. “I’m not a strikeout pitcher and I know that, but the defense has been really good behind me.”

For Perry, it was a quintessential performance from Wonderly, who improved to 15-9 on the season and lowered her earned-run average to 2.42 after Friday’s outing.

“Bree was just competing,” the Illinois coach said. “She is definitely someone that gets out there and just forces her will on the other team.”

Win Saturday and that will make four Big Ten series victories so far this season out of five possible for the Illini.

Last year’s team made its way into the NCAA tournament after a five-year absence with only 35 victories. The Illini could match that win total with a sweep of the Cornhuskers this weekend, and nine regular-season games are still on the schedule before the Big Ten tournament arrives in less than three weeks.

“Last year we kind of set the standards for this year’s season,” Wonderly said. “Our biggest obstacle last year was just getting to the postseason, but now, we want to see how far we’re going to take it.”