UI softball looks to continue winning ways

Photo by: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette Illinois's Breanna Wonderly. University of Illinois Softball vs Minnesota, Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Eichelberger Field. The Gopher defeated the Illini 4-0.

Before Tyra Perry’s second Illini team is slated to host Eastern Illinois on Tuesday at 5 p.m. — and about two weeks prior to the NCAA tournament selection show — sports editor MATT DANIELS takes a look at what’s gone right this season, and what could lie ahead:

Not over the hill

Only three other times has Illinois collected at least 40 victories in a single season. The 2001 team, the second-ever in school history, set the standard with a 49-23 mark. The last two teams — 2004 (45-21) and 2010 (45-8) — that reached and then eclipsed the elusive 40-win plateau both went on to the NCAA tournament. With six regular season-games left, Illinois could hit that mark as early as Saturday against Ohio State, the day Eichelberger Field hosts its annual World's Largest Tailgate promotion.

The chase continues

Nicole Evans already owns the Illini's record for career RBI with 171, surpassing Angelena Mexicano's previous record of 164 earlier this season. The senior outfielder from Glen Ellyn, who leads the Illini with a .383 average, is within one home run of tying the program's all-time record of 51 — also set by Mexicano — and two away from making it all her own. Evans already owns 15 home runs this season, tied for 17th in the country and second in the Big Ten, but hasn't hit one since April 19's home win against Butler, a span of five straight games, her second-longest drought of the season. Needless to say, she's due.

Double duty

Breanna Wonderly (right) isn't a pitcher who relies on strikeouts. The senior is OK with not blowing by hitters — evident by her 77 strikeouts this season — but she is more than adept at recording outs with the ball in play, picking up wins and registering saves. Wonderly carries an 18-10 record and 2.42 earned-run average into tonight's game, two more wins than the right-hander racked up last year. The senior is trying to become the program's seventh pitcher to reach 20 wins, but she also only needs one more one save to reach five and become the program's single-season leader.

Tough scheduling

Minnesota, ranked fourth in the country, is leading the surge this season for the Big Ten, with the Gophers (48-3) taking a 19-game win streak into this weekend's series at Penn State. Their last loss? That's right, it happened in Urbana on April 1 when the Illini won 4-3 in walk-off fashion on Annie Fleming's double in the bottom of the seventh inning. Minnesota's other two losses are to No. 8 Washington. Along with two losses to the Gophers, six of the Illini's 12 defeats this season are to teams that are either in the most recent Top 25 or among the teams receiving votes.

UI softball’s remaining schedule

DAY OPPONENT TIME LOCATION

Tuesday vs. Eastern Illinois 5 p.m. Eichelberger Field

Wed. at Northwestern 2 p.m. Evanston*

Wed. at Northwestern 4:30 p.m. Evanston*

Fri. vs. Ohio State 5 p.m. Eichelberger Field!

Sat. vs. Ohio State 1 p.m. Eichelberger Field!

Sun. vs. Ohio State 1 p.m. Eichelberger Field*

* — on BTN; ! — on WDWS 1400-AM