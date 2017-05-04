3 UI softballers receive academic recognition
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois softball made program history Thursday by having three student-athletes selected as College Sports Information Directors of America All-District honorees.
Senior Nicole Evans, junior Annie Fleming and sophomore Stephanie Abello each earned a spot on the District Five first team.
To be eligible, a student-athlete must compete at the varsity level or be a key reserve, hold a grade-point average of at least 3.30 and be a sophomore or higher in academics.
Fleming is a two-time honoree, while Evans and Abello both garnered their first recognition from CoSIDA.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.