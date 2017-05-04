3 UI softballers receive academic recognition

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois softball made program history Thursday by having three student-athletes selected as College Sports Information Directors of America All-District honorees.

Senior Nicole Evans, junior Annie Fleming and sophomore Stephanie Abello each earned a spot on the District Five first team.

To be eligible, a student-athlete must compete at the varsity level or be a key reserve, hold a grade-point average of at least 3.30 and be a sophomore or higher in academics.

Fleming is a two-time honoree, while Evans and Abello both garnered their first recognition from CoSIDA.