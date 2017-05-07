Sunday Conversation: Nicole Evans

Photo by: The News-Gazette Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois' LF, Nicole Evans, leads off of third base during their softball game against Western Illinois at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Tuesday, April 28, 2015.

Nicole Evans set Illinois' new home run record Saturday, and the Glen Ellyn native will find her name at or near the top of several statistical categories when her Illini career comes to a close. She took some time to catch up with staff writer Scott richey before her final home series in orange and blue to discuss her time at Illinois, winning the Arthur Ashe Jr. Female Sports Scholar of the Year and having to fight off sleep to see the Chicago Cubs win the 2016 World Series:

What was your recruitment like, and how did Illinois get to the top of your list?

My high school team was amazing. We had really, really good players, and we were lucky enough that a lot of coaches would come to our high school games. I played travel, too, and I got a lot of exposure there. A lot of coaches just came to see me play, and I don't know why but they liked me. I got a call from (former Illinois coach Terri Sullivan) to come down and do a visit. I loved the campus, loved the people and loved the school.

When did you commit?

I committed to Coach Sullivan the beginning of my sophomore year. In terms now, kids are getting recruited super, super early. I didn't even know what I wanted to eat for breakfast in eighth grade. It's really competitive, and I understand it has to be and the coaches do whatever they can to make their programs better. It is what it is kind of at this point, but I didn't know what colors I wanted to paint my fingernails and that kind of stuff in eighth grade. I barely knew what high school I was going to go to.

What were your expectations when you first arrived at Illinois?

Just coming in and contributing what I could to the program. Until like middle school/end of high school, I didn't think I was going to play in college. I definitely wanted to come in and make an impact and get the most I could out of college. Looking back, the goals now are World Series champions, Big Ten champions. Everything we can take, we're going to take.

Now four years later, and you're the winner of the Arthur Ashe Jr. award. What was your first reaction to that news?

I really thought they had it wrong. I was shocked when I got nominated. Just knowing what Arthur Ashe stood for and everything he did, I was absolutely shocked. I read the email 10 times to make sure that was what it was saying and showed my mom and dad like "Is this really what it says?" I couldn't be more honored, more humbled to receive that award.

What was it like to be a student-athlete at Illinois with all the changes in the past year-plus?

It's really exciting, really fun. We have a lot to look forward to. I'm really excited for everything that's to come. There's a lot of good things happening here with Josh Whitman coming in, (football coach Lovie Smith) coming in, (softball coach Tyra Perry) and our new staff. It's a lot of good people bringing a lot of good stuff to the school in addition to the amazing school we have now. Our athletic department is just growing.

What was it like to make the NCAA tournament last season?

I remember sitting in our locker room, and we weren't really sure if we were going to make it or not. I wouldn't admit this in public (at the time), but our name went up and I started bawling. I was so excited because I knew what it meant for our program and for our seniors. That's definitely something I will never forget.

What do you think next Sunday's selection show will be like?

I think it's going to be a little less stressful hopefully, but the same feelings. We know we've worked our butts off. We've hit a few bumps in the road, but that makes us tougher. Going in this year, we know a little bit more about what it means to be in the tournament and how to fight back. We're excited. We're ready to go all the way.

How do you feel that your name is going to be pretty prevalent in the Illinois record book moving forward?

It's just a testament to our coaches and to my teammates. The RBIs, I wouldn't have them without my teammates. I wouldn't have the swing that I've developed without my coaches. It's just really a testament to this program, and I'm really, really thankful for everything they've helped me with.

What's the biggest change you've dealt with this season?

This year, the biggest thing is realizing that people aren't trying to pitch to me, so definitely hitting strikes and just doing what I can for the team. Not everything is going to be a home run. A lot of the times, it's going to be a groundball up the middle if that's what it takes. It's just realizing that a lot of people really don't want me to hit the ball, so when I do I need to make it count.

Is getting pitched around almost a point of pride?

It was whatever at the beginning, but now it definitely is. I have friends on a lot of other teams and they were telling me, "Yeah, we really don't want to pitch to you." It's funny to me. We kind of joke about it. But I kind of laugh because before me you have Annie (Fleming) or Ruby (Rivera), who are going to crush the ball, and then you have Steph (Abello), Annie or Ruby after me. I just kind of laugh when they walk me because we're getting the same thing right after me.

Is there a special reason you wear No. 40?

My dad was No. 40 when he played basketball. He went to Marycrest College. My little brothers wear it, too. I wore 15 in high school, and when I got here 15 was taken and I was like, "I'll just take my dad's number." My brothers are a few years younger than me, so when I took 40, they started taking 40 in their club leagues and middle school and high school. (My dad) thinks it's cool. We put pictures up. He has a picture of him dunking a ball and me hitting next to each other.

What are your plans for after this year?

I'm staying here and attending grad school next year — working in the lab and working with the team. Hopefully getting my feet wet in a few different areas to solidify what I want to do next.

If you weren't a kinesiology major/softball player, what would you do?

I love cooking for people, and I really love history. If I could really, really, really choose, I'd be a history major and just sit and read books all day.

What's the best thing you make?

Tacos are one of my favorites. I think people like those the most, so I'll go with chicken tacos.

Cubs or White Sox?

I'm a Cubbies fan. My friends would be White Sox fans, but my mom and my dad both used to live by Wrigley Field.

Where did you watch Game 7?

In our apartment. I was falling asleep because I'm a grandma, so I would hear a yell and then wake up and watch the TV. Then I'd barely fall back asleep and I'd see it again. I love the Cubs, but I'm an old lady, and it was really hard for me to stay up.

What struck you the most from being on the athletic director search committee when Josh Whitman was hired?

In the committee, I was asked a lot: What do the student-athletes want? It was someone who puts our best interests forward and really tries to take care of us as people and not just as players. I think that's definitely what he's done. At our first student-athlete advisory committee, he gave us his personal phone number and said, "If you guys need something, you can call me." He just had a baby, so him saying that was him really opening up his heart to us. I couldn't be more happy to have him here and for the people who get to play under his leadership.

What's your favorite spot on campus other than Eichelberger Field, of course?

I really like Espresso Royale over by Krannert or the Japanese garden. At Espresso Royale, I'll sit and watch Netflix or read a book or maybe do homework. The Japanese garden, I've brought my lunch over there a few times and just sit and look at flowers. It's so pretty. My freshman year we would run there, so it wasn't as pretty when we were running. Now that I don't have to run, it's nice.

What are you binge watching on Netflix?

I just finished "13 Reasons Why" and I'm halfway through "Sons of Anarchy." They're both kind of dark, so I'm trying to watch some Disney movies sprinkled in. I finished (13 Reasons Why) on the way to Nebraska. It was a tough one, but we watched some Disney movie — "Sing" maybe — after.