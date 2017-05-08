UI softball a No. 4 seed for Big Ten tournament

Illinois softball received a No. 4 seed on Monday afternoon when the Big Ten tournament bracket was released. Sports editor Matt Daniels breaks down what it means for the Illini before their first game on Friday:

History lesson

Illinois has never won more than two games in the Big Ten tournament, even when it was a double-elimination format earlier this century. If Tyra Perry’s team pulls off three wins in three days in the single-elimination tournament, Illinois not only nails down an NCAA tournament berth, but also gives the program its first Big Ten tournament title.

Time to say bye

Illinois (36-17) will meet either No. 5 Nebraska (24-28) or No. 12 Penn State (22-32) at 12:30 p.m. during Friday’s quarterfinals in Ann Arbor, Mich., after receiving a first-round bye. Illinois won its series against Nebraska this season, taking two of three from the Cornhuskers from April 21-23 in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois didn’t play Penn State in the regular season.

Top-seeded Gophers loom

A win against either Nebraska or Penn State puts the Illini into the first semifinal game at noon Saturday, likely against top seed and Big Ten regular season champion Minnesota (51-3). The Gophers are vying for their second straight Big Ten tournament title and third in the last four seasons. Minnesota features the league’s top pitcher in Sara Groenewegen (27-2, 0.60 ERA, 256 strikeouts) and the league’s top hitter in Kendyl Lindaman (.432, 19 home runs, 68 RBI).

So do Wolverines, Buckeyes

Minnesota enters its quarterfinal game against either No. 8 Northwestern or No. 9 Purdue on a 22-game win streak, outscoring its opposition 174-21 in that stretch. Their last loss, though, happened against Illinois on April 1. Michigan (41-10-1) is the No. 2 seed and tournament host, and Ohio State (33-15) is the No. 3 seed. Illinois didn’t play Michigan in the regular season and ended its regular season losing two of three to the Buckeyes this past weekend at Eichelberger Field.

Big picture outlook

Illinois enters its tournament opener Friday having lost six of its final seven regular-season games. A loss on Friday likely doesn’t diminish the Illini’s tournament chances — which they’ll find out at 9 p.m. on Sunday when the 64-team field is revealed. The Big Ten had six league teams make the NCAA tournament last season, so barring any selection day surprises, the Illini should head to Ann Arbor feeling good about their postseason chances.