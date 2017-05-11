Asmussen: Rivera speaks on 'the best worst decision'

I can honestly say I've never been drunk. The amount of alcohol I have consumed in my first 55 years wouldn't fill a two-liter bottle.

So, I have no idea what Ruby Rivera was feeling the morning of Feb. 7, 2016.

Rivera and a male Illinois gymnast damaged a menorah at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life on campus.

On July 7, Rivera pled guilty to a charge of criminal damage to property under $300, a Class A misdemeanor. She was given 12 months of court supervision, which continues into July. She paid fines and fees of more than $700.

She was admitted to the county's "second-chance program." Rivera wrote an apology letter to the center.

After a 15-minute talk with the Illinois softball captain earlier this week, it is clear she understands she made a mistake. A big mistake. One that could have ended her career, which continues at 12:30 p.m. Friday against Penn State at the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals in Ann Arbor, Mich., and drastically altered her future.

"I would say it was probably the best worst decision I've ever made," Rivera said. "As much as I wish it never happened, I'm really happy it did."

"Me as a person, I was doing my thing but not being responsible," Rivera continued. "I was doing what I wanted. Life is about growing. I have learned so much from that experience."

Rivera was punished away from court. She was suspended from the team for the first 15 games of the 2016 season.

"I started from the bottom after that," Rivera said.

Rivera worried that she wouldn't be allowed to return to the team.

"Every day, I came out here by myself, worked, (did) everything I could do to be positive," Rivera said. "That was my motivation was to be back on this team."

Missing games was "tremendously hard."

The Illini opened the 2016 season on the road, and she wasn't there.

Friday, Rivera will line up at shortstop for Illinois, like she has in starting every game this season for the Illini (36-17).

Her defense and hitting are important to a team on its way to a second consecutive NCAA tournament appearance.

Rivera has stayed out of trouble for the past 15 months and has regained the confidence of her coach, Tyra Perry.

"She's a good person that did something wrong and paid her penance for it and has made her way back and done better," Perry said.

The player appreciated the support.

"She never gave up on me," Rivera said. "I made her life hectic. I don't know what sense of drive I would have had without her."

Rivera also had to regain the faith of her teammates.

"There was a moment where I realized the team missed me and they wanted me back." Rivera said. "I stood up in front of the team and looked everyone of them in eye and told them how sorry I am. That was all they needed."

The public demanded more. She committed a highly publicized crime against a religious symbol. People she met had a preconceived idea about her.

Rivera has won over some of them. Like the officer who arrested her. She now attends the Illinois softball games.

"When the whole (incident) happened, I was completely honest with her in everything I did," Rivera said. "I wanted her to know that. I think that's what she liked about me."

Team comes first

At the time of Rivera's arrest, Perry was a week away from her first season as Illini coach.

Not the way you want to be welcomed to the Big Ten.

"It was really tough, but I think it bonded us together last year," Perry said. "It made the team stronger. It definitely made every player on the team decide, 'How do we want to be seen out in the community and in the athletic world? Did we want to be a team that has all these problems, or did we want to be leaders in the community, doing things the right way?' "

Perry became a more important part of Rivera's life.

"With me being a new coach, I was just getting to know her," Perry said. "We hadn't really built a big relationship at that point. The entire situation accelerated our relationship, and I really got to know her."

Perry is happy with the changes Rivera has made.

"If you like a good comeback story, you need to really pay attention to Ruby Rivera's story," Perry said. "She has done everything we have asked of her and more.

"The team trusts her. Our coaching staff trusts her."

Rivera's arrest caused Perry to redo some team rules.

"We've gone to a dry season," Perry said. "No alcohol during the season. Every single person knows that. Our previous rule was if you were of age, you had a 48-hour rule prior to competition. We changed that to completely dry. Underage was never allowed. It's breaking the law."

Perry hopes the change will cut down the late-night calls that coaches fear,

"I have 24 'kids,'' and that's 24 possible calls," Perry said. "Nothing good happens after (midnight). Go home."

Making strides

A four-year starter from California, Rivera wants to finish strong. That means a lengthy stay in the Big Ten tournament and a deep run in the NCAA tournament. Possible? Of course.

"It's been really fun, this journey, seeing our approach for each little battle," Rivera said. "It's been one of my favorite teams to be a part of."

Rivera played originally for Terri Sullivan. Perry took over after Rivera's second season.

"It was an interesting transition," Rivera said. "Different values and different goals, of course. An easy transition. I'm pretty flexible. Whatever comes my way, I want to work with it."

Rivera is a fan of Perry.

"I loved what she had to bring to this program the first moment I met her," Rivera said. "I had a great vibe from her."

Softball has become a big deal at Illinois. The expectations for the program have been raised.

In a good way.

"That's exactly what I want," Rivera said. "It makes me happy. We're playing our game and have fun, and people are noticing us.

"I just feel so proud to be a part of this team that people want to come see."

The game gives her a chance to forget about the rest of the world.

"It's the best part of my day, coming out here and finishing out with a team like this," Rivera said. "I wouldn't have it any other way."

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.