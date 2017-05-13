UI roundup: Softballers bitten by walk-off home run

ANN ARBOR, Mich. â€” Illinois was the last team to beat top-seeded Minnesota, who entered Saturday on a 23-game winning streak.

On April 1, the Illini topped the Gophers on a walk-off hit from Annie Fleming.

On Saturday, the tables were turned. Minnesota's Sydney Dwyer broke a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the seventh with a walk-off home run to eliminate Illinois 6-5 from the Big Ten tournament at Wilpon Complex/Alumni Field.

"We fought hard and had our chances but fell short," Illinois coach Tyra Perry said. "Minnesota is a strong team. We put pressure on them throughout the game but did not deliver the knockout punch."

Illinois was led by Stephanie Abello, who launched a three-run homer in the fifth to tie the game at 5. Abello had two of Illinois' four hits.

The Illini (37-18) will learn their fate in the NCAA tournament tonight at 8:30 p.m.

In men's track and field

Lafond takes title. Illinois senior Dylan Lafond set a new personal best in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and won the event Saturday at the Big Ten Championships in State College, Pa.

Jonathan Wells finished fourth in the long jump, and Illinois sits in eighth place heading into Sunday's final round.

The Illini also had three athletes advance to finals Sunday: Devin Quinn and Cole Henderson in the 100 dash and David Kendziera in the 110 hurdles.

In women's track and field

Bloch-Jones scores. Illinois earned its first points of the Big Ten Championships on Saturday, as high jumper Kandie Bloch-Jones, an Argenta-Oreana product, placed fifth by clearing 5 feet, 10 inches.

Two other Illini advanced to event finals Sunday. Jayla Stewart was second in her heat in the 100-meter hurdles, while Nicole Choquette qualified for the finals in the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 6.25 seconds.

Illinois is in 13th place going into Sunday's events.