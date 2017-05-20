Softball two wins from first super-regional

Image Gallery: Illinois Softball in the NCAAs: vs. Marshall » more Photo by: Hunter Mitchell Outfielder Nicole Evans celebrates with teammate Annie Fleming after hitting the game winner during the game against Marshall on Friday, May 19, 2017 in the Lexington Regional in Lexington, Ky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Win or go home.

Dealing with this scenario on Saturday afternoon — and the rest of its stay in the NCAA tournament’s Lexington Regional — the Illinois softball team broke out offensively en route to an 10-2 win against Marshall to keep its season intact.

The win against the Thundering Herd, the Illini’s second in a two-day span, came after Illinois suffered a 1-0 loss to host Kentucky earlier on Saturday.

Illinois (39-19) can’t lose against the Wildcats (38-17) again if Tyra Perry’s team wants to play past Sunday. The two teams will meet at 11 a.m. in the regional final, and if Illinois wins, they’ll play again at 1:30 p.m. to determine which team will move onto next week’s best-of-three super-regional series.

“We’re playing two games (Sunday) and we’re coming out to win it,” senior Nicole Evans said. “There’s absolutely no doubt in our minds that we’re going to (a) super-regional.”



Evans powers Illini to win

Unlike in its loss to Kentucky earlier in the day, Illinois scored early and often against Marshall in an elimination game.

The Illini tallied two runs in the first inning on Evans’ home run, her 18th of the year. Illinois tacked on six more in the third inning and another two in the fourth to break open the lead to 10-0 over the Thundering Herd.

“I think the confidence factor was waning a little bit. We were pressing, so it was nice to see us play free” Perry said. “So it was great to see everyone competing, passing the bat, playing our solid softball.”

The big lead allowed Perry to give ace Breanna Wonderly some much-needed rest, as she was relieved by Erin Walker after two innings of work. Wonderly had pitched all 18 innings in the previous two games for Illinois, allowing just one run overall.

“I felt like we were aggressive on all fronts. Bre (Wonderly) started us off great on the mound, our defense responded,” Perry said. “It was nice to see the fire, the aggressive play, and that’s where we’re going to stick and stay and finish the tournament with that type of effort.”

Bats go silent against ‘Cats

Illinois had a baserunner on in each of the first three innings against Kentucky. But none when it mattered most.

Kentucky scored the game’s lone run off a sacrifice fly by Breanna Ray in the bottom of the fourth inning, and Kentucky left-handed hurler Megan Prince made that run stand up, retiring the last 14 batters she faced in throwing a three-hit shutout.

“I felt confident in what I was doing,” Prince said. “Once the hitters went through the order ... I had a better idea of where I needed to place the ball.”

Indeed she did. Center fielder Kiana Sherlund registered two of the Illini’s three hits, with her single to left field with one out in the top of the third representing the last Illinois hit of the game. Sherlund led off the contest with a single up the middle, and designated player Veronica Ruelius had the other Illinois hit with a second-inning single to center field.

“(Prince) was keeping the ball low, which was tough for us,” Sherlund said. “She was throwing the same things, though, (and) I think we could’ve made better adjustments. Their defense was making plays, but there were definitely holes, and I think had we put the ball on the ground more we could’ve found the gaps, gotten more people on base. We were a timely hit away.”

The lack of offense caused Wonderly to suffer the loss despite her second straight complete game, which saw her only allow three hits. But three walks, including one in the fourth which was followed by two hit batters, helped Kentucky turn the tide.

“It was a tough game to watch from the standpoint of I felt like Wonderly competed and gave us a chance to win,” Perry said. “Our bats did not show up. We kept kind of getting ourselves out. We stayed stuck in the same old pattern and expecting a different result.”