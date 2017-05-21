Late rally not enough as Illini’s season ends

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The guarantee Nicole Evans made Saturday night didn’t come to fruition.

But the confident and competitive nature the Illinois softball team displayed all season was present, all the way up to the last out of Sunday’s 4-2 season-ending loss to Kentucky.

The defeat at John Cropp Stadium in the NCAA regional final sees the host Wildcats (40-17) continue on into next week’s NCAA super-regional, while the Illini’s quest to reach that coveted stage of the NCAA tournament will have to wait.

“We expect to go further every time we’re playing,” Evans said. “To bring this team from where we were, talking about my freshman and sophomore year, we didn’t even make postseason. Coming here and getting it done against good teams is definitely something that I’ll never forget.”

Evans, a senior left fielder for the Illini and the program’s all-time leader in home runs and RBI, declared after Saturday’s 10-2 triumph against Marshall that the Illini would sweep Kentucky on Sunday.

Illinois (39-20) didn’t get the chance to force an elimination game against the Wildcats, falling behind early and never catching up despite a late-innings rally.

Kentucky led 3-0 before Illinois batted, thanks to an RBI triple from Brooklyn Hinz and a two-run home run from Alex Martens in the top of the first inning off Illinois starter Breanna Wonderly, who settled down and threw a complete game, her third one of the four Illinois played in the regional.

“Sometimes it’s ironic that she gets even better the more she pitches,” Illinois coach Tyra Perry said. “We still haven’t quite figured that out, but I thought she handled Kentucky’s batters masterfully, especially with a pretty tight zone we had to deal with. A couple catches here or there, a couple plays here or there on defense, and we have a great game going. Maybe we’re still playing.”

The prospect of a repeat NCAA tournament trip for the Illini materialized before the season began. A solid start to the nonconference season, along with a 10-game win streak during the heart of Big Ten play, made those preseason hopes a distinct possibility when May arrived.

And Illinois nearly gave itself a chance to play even later this month by scoring on a two-out RBI single by Annie Fleming in the sixth to cut Kentucky’s deficit to 4-1. Illinois made it 4-2 on an RBI groundout from Alyssa Gunther for the first out in the seventh before Kentucky pitcher Meagan Prince, who shut out the Illini on Saturday and came on in relief during the sixth inning on Sunday, induced groundouts from Evans and Stephanie Abello to record the save and end the Illini’s season.

“We were looking for quality at-bats, coming up to the plate, challenging the pitcher with each pitch (and) try to wear her down,” Perry said. “We just wanted to be tough with each pitch, own the zone (and) own the box. I felt like we did that.”

Illinois now owns two NCAA tournament appearances in Perry’s first two seasons at the helm. Illinois loses Evans, Wonderly, Gunther and shortstop Ruby Rivera, who scored the Illini’s first run on Sunday and started all 59 games this season, all key components throughout their Illinois careers.

But everyone else is slated to return. Meaning the expectations of at least a third straight trip to the NCAA tournament — a task Illinois has never done — will be there once the 2018 season arrives.

“I really can’t thank (the seniors) enough for the base they’ve set for us,” Fleming said. “The base is the hardest thing to build, but they got the job done, so we look forward to carrying on their legacy, showing the heart and grit that they did (Sunday) and they did throughout the whole season.”