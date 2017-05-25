UI roundup: Kendziera advances at NCAA West Prelims
AUSTIN, Texas — David Kendziera advanced in the 400-meter hurdles Thursday, representing Illinois track and field at the NCAA West Preliminaries meet.
Kendziera won his heat with a time of 51.02 seconds, slotting him fourth of the 24 athletes who moved on to Friday’s next round of qualification.
Duo feted. Illinois athletes Nicole Evans and Kendziera captured individual honors Thursday from the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Evans, a senior outfielder for the Illini softball team, was named to CoSIDA’s Academic All-America first team. Kendziera, a redshirt junior hurdler and sprinter, was tabbed CoSIDA Academic All-District in District 5.
