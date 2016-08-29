UI roundup: Women's basketball schedule released

Image Gallery: UI Volleyball vs Xavier » more Photo by: Holly Hart The Illini become fired up as they take on Xavier. University of Illinois Volleyball vs Xavier, Saturday, August 28, 2016 at Huff Hall.

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois women’s basketball will play eight consecutive games at home to open the 2016-17 season, according to the schedule released Monday.

The Illini first have an exhibition Nov. 6 against Drury University at State Farm Center before seven straight regular-season contests at the venue, beginning with one against Marshall on Nov. 11. Illinois’ Big Ten slate gets going Dec. 28 in a home matchup with Iowa.

Coach Matt Bollant’s team is coming off a 9-21 campaign that included a 2-16 record in conference play and an 8-10 mark at home.



UI volleyball slips in poll. Illinois dropped three spots to No. 17 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll released Monday.

The Illini were ranked 14th in the preseason poll earlier this month, but fell after going 2-1 in the season opening Illini Classic. Illinois beat Arkansas and Xavier before losing to Missouri State.

Defending national champion Nebraska remained atop the poll and is now a unanimous No. 1 after beating a pair of top-25 teams — Florida and Texas — over the weekend. The Big Ten is also represented in the poll by No. 2 Wisconsin, No. 6 Minnesota, No. 11 Ohio State, No. 13 Penn State and No. 24 Purdue. Both Michigan State and Michigan are among teams receiving votes.

Illinois will return to action this weekend in Boulder, Colo., for the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge. The Illini face No. 9 Stanford at 4 p.m. Saturday and the host Buffaloes at 7 p.m. Sunday.



Anderson advances at U.S. Open. In a matchup of American tennis present and future, 31-year-old John Isner rallied from down two sets to edge 18-year-old Frances Tiafoe in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday.

Former Illini Kevin Anderson, seeded 23rd in the men’s singles draw, upended Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 in a first-round matchup.

Ex-Illini Rajeev Ram will begin his own singles run today against Daniel Evans. Ram is also slated to compete at the event in doubles action, teaming with Raven Klaasen to first take on Eric Butorac and Scott Lipsky.