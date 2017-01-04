UI roundup: Guignon added as tennis assistant

BRISBANE, Australia — Former Illini Rajeev Ram saw his run in the Brisbane International tournament come to an end Wednesday.

Ram and doubles playing partner Raven Klaasen, seeded third, were ousted by wild-card team Sam Groth and Chris Guccione 6-2, 6-3.



Illini add coach. Ross Guignon was hired as a volunteer assistant coach for Illinois men’s tennis on Wednesday, allowing the All-American to return to a team he helped win two Big Ten championships.

Guignon, who played for the Illini from 2012-15, has served as a graduate assistant at Atkins Tennis Center, the Illini’s indoor facility, for the last 1 1/2 years. He earned doubles All-America honors with teammate Tim Kopinski in 2014.