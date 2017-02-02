Men's tennis prepares for two bluebloods

URBANA — Duke and North Carolina are coming to town.

No, not for a pair of much-anticipated Illinois men’s basketball games, although the hype likely wouldn’t reverberate much given the struggles of the Illini this season.

Rather, the 17th-ranked Illinois men’s tennis team will host the Blue Devils at 6 p.m. Friday before turning around and facing off against seventh-ranked North Carolina at 6 p.m. Saturday, with both matches at Atkins Tennis Center in the Illini’s first two home contests this season.

“You’ve got the veterans that love having the home crowd and love playing at our courts,” Illinois coach Brad Dancer said, “and you’ve got the eager beavers who are all of our freshmen that think they’re really excited, and when they get out there, they’ll probably make a mess on themselves.

“For us, our schedule is so demanding because there’s not those warmup games or anything else. We played two Top 20 teams last weekend, and we have that again this weekend. That’s the fun part for us as coaches and players is just the quality of competition we play. It’s scary as a coach, but it’s what the student-athletes want.”

Duke dropped out of the most recent ITA Top 25 rankings but still is receiving votes. For Illinois, though, the focus is on improving after splitting two matches last weekend in Norman, Okla., losing against No. 13 Oklahoma and beating then-No. 25 Arkansas.

“Every match we win is a critical one in our RPI, and if we lose, it doesn’t hurt you that much,” Dancer said. “You get wins against Duke and North Carolina, it’ll be good for us.

“That’s what I like about our schedule is I remember a few years ago, at one point we were 10-10 and ranked 12th in the country. That was the nature of that season, so the biggest part to me about that is you’re just trying to get ready, get healthy and make sure the guys are ready to go, but it’s fun to play those teams.”

Fun, too, when the Illini return junior Aleks Vukic. The 6-foot-2 junior from Australia carries a 71-11 career singles record into the weekend, is a returning All-American who advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals last season and is the clear-cut No. 1 player for the Illini this season.

“He and I have had some good heart-to-hearts because he’s got big goals and big ambitions,” Dancer said. “He’s also extremely competitive, so he wants to win right now, all the time. That’s a lot of his focal point is what he needs to do to win well right now.

“Probably my only goal as a coach should be, ‘Yeah, you just win now for Illinois,’ but I think I’m also trying to get him to see the big picture. He really wants to be the best pro he can be, so he’s got to keep growing his game. I want him to do that in our environment here, so he feels that this is the best place for him.”

Junior Aron Hiltzik, along with redshirt seniors Julian Childers and Alex Jesse, are other veterans for the Illini, whose 13-man roster features eight sophomores and freshmen as the program will aim for a 22nd consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament later this season.

“Vukic and Aron are capable of playing great, and now Julian has to make a step up,” Dancer said. “Some of the freshmen have played great so far, so if they can make that next step in and be that next piece, then we’ve got a chance to be as good as we were last year.”