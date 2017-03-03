UI Roundup: Illini sweep pair at home

URBANA ­— The Illinois men’s tennis team cruised to two wins Friday at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana.

The Illini beat Texas Tech 4-0 in the afternoon before taking down Big Ten foe Northwestern 4-1 in the evening.

In beating the No. 16-ranked Wildcats, the Illini (9-5, 2-1 Big Ten) picked up their first win over a ranked opponent this season.

The Illini found themselves in a hole early against the Northwestern after losing the doubles point. However, Illinois swept singles play with victories on court Nos. 1, 2, 4 and 5.

“We were certainly better today. This was a very tough week for Illinois tennis,” coach Brad Dancer said. “I think we can play better than we did tonight, but at least our competing was back. We got down to how we compete as Illinois tennis players and that is what we are known for. That is what makes you really proud as a coach.”



In baseball

Illini squander late lead. Despite two home runs from outfielder Doran Turchin, the Illini lost to Florida Atlantic 11-10 on Friday night in Boca Raton, Fla.

The Owls struck for four runs in the bottom of the eighth to seize an 11-9 lead. Turchin launched his second home run of the game in the ninth, but the Illini couldn’t even the score.

Pat McInerney added three hits, including a home run, and three RBI for the Illini.

Illinois (2-7) starter Luke Shilling was rocked for seven runs in just three innings of work, and the Illini have lost three straight.



In softball

Squad wins twice. A big inning in each of Friday’s LSU Invitational games lifted Illinois softball to a pair of victories at Baton Rouge, La.

The Illini opened their tournament run with a 4-2 triumph over Illinois State.

Arcola product Taylor Edwards (6-1) picked up the win, with her key support coming in the form of Maddi Doane’s three-run triple in the fourth inning.

Kiana Sherlund drove in Doane with a single to cap a four-run Illinois frame, providing all the offense the UI would need.

In Game 2, the Illini (10-5) carded a 5-4 win over Florida Atlantic in nine innings.

Illinois trailed 3-1 entering the third inning but responded with three tallies. Nicole Evans notched a two-run triple in the frame, and the Illini added another run on an Owls throwing error.

Florida Atlantic tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on Emily Lochten’s solo homer off Illini starter Breanna Wonderly.

But Stephanie Abello drove in Evans with an RBI single in the ninth inning to make Wonderly (3-4) and the Illini victorious.