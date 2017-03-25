UI Roundup: Bloch-Jones tops high jump field

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Argenta-Oreana product Kandie Bloch-Jones captured the high jump title Saturday at the Weems Baskin Invitational, a track and field event hosted by South Carolina.

Bloch-Jones recorded a leap of 5 feet, 10 inches to win the crown.

The Illini received a trio of second-place finishes as well.

Nicole Choquette was the 800-meter dash runner-up in 2 minutes, 8.63 seconds, Denise Branches placed second in the 1,500 with a time of 4:33.27 and Kortni Smyers-Jones cleared 39 feet, 9 3/4 inches to grab second in the triple jump.

Also faring well was the 400 relay team of Briana Driver, Jayla Stewart, Janile Rogers and Kymbriona Taylor. The quartet clocked in at 45.18 seconds to place third.

Capturing third place in the 100 hurdles was Stewart (13.58), while Smyers-Jones (13.85) took fifth in the same event.

With a personal-best time of 11.91 seconds, Sade Hargrove placed sixth in the 100 dash.

“It was a really productive trip,” Illinois coach Ron Garner said. “We’ve been accomplishing something every day. We had great execution in practice and our attitudes have been tremendous.”



In women’s tennis

Illini top Scarlet Knights. Illinois won all but one completed match Saturday in taking down Big Ten foe Rutgers 6-1 in Urbana.

Louise Kwong and Ines Vias scored a 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles, while Alexis Casati and Daniela Pedraza Novak collected a 6-0 victory at No. 3 doubles to secure a point for the Illini (6-9).

Kwong was a 6-2, 6-1 victor at No. 1 singles and was joined in the win column by Casati at No. 2 (6-3, 6-1), Madie Baillon at No. 3 (6-1, 6-0), Jaclyn Switkes at No. 4 (6-3, 6-2) and Jade Hilton at No. 6 (7-6 (7), 6-3).



In men’s tennis

Visitors fall short. No. 25 Illinois won three singles matches Saturday, but it wasn’t enough in a 4-3 loss to No. 11 California at Berkeley, Calif.

Aleks Vukic scored a 6-4, 6-4 victory at No. 1 singles, Aron Hiltzik was a 3-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5 victor at No. 2 and Zeke Clark posted a 7-6 (3), 6-1 win at No. 5.

But the Golden Bears captured the doubles point and the other three singles bouts to defend their home court against the Illini (9-7).