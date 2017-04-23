Baillon returns to form after uncharacteristic loss, but Illini fall

URBANA — Madie Baillon readily admits she’s probably the loudest player on any court when she plays. The Illinois senior had a reason to get loud Sunday afternoon against Michigan’s Alex Najarian.

Baillon faced a significant hole in the first set before rallying for a 7-6 tiebreaker victory — the lone first-set win for the Illini. While her No. 3 singles match was left unfinished with the No. 10 Wolverines posting a quick 4-0 victory, Baillon played more like her normal self than in her three-set loss Friday at Michigan State.

It’s a positive sign for the Champaign native heading into this week’s Big Ten tournament back at Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.

Baillon’s loss to Michigan State’s Emily Metcalf was rather uncharacteristic. One, Baillon’s been a steady winner for the Illini in Big Ten play. Two, she’s been a grinder, able to keep matches competitive even if she falls.

So not only losing but being the second Illini to go down, even in a three-set match, was rare territory for Baillon.

“That was literally one (bad match) this year she’s had,” Illinois coach Evan Clark said. “Every other match, we count on Maddie to compete. She doesn’t win every match, but she’s out there fighting and it’s close. She’s someone we can count on.

“She’s a gamer and she gets up for matches. We never worry about her playing the right way.”

Baillon placed a little undue pressure on herself heading into Friday’s match at Michigan State. It was the last road match of her collegiate career, and the significance she put on that came back to bite her.

So Baillon did the opposite Sunday. Even though it was Senior Day for the St. Thomas More grad — along with fellow Illini seniors Louise Kwong, Alexis Casati and Jerricka Boone — Baillon knew she’d be back on her home court for the Big Ten tournament. She said that helped her keep her emotions in check.

“Michigan State was pretty rough for me,” she said. “It was one bad match. Hey, if it’s Friday and not Sunday, I’m OK with that. I came out (Sunday) and put no pressure on myself.”

Doing the same when fourth-seeded Illinois takes on fifth-seeded Maryland at 10 a.m. Friday in the Big Ten tournament might help extend Baillon’s three-year Illinois career.

Baillon doesn’t regret her one season at Illinois State — she went 19-9 in singles action as a freshman for the Redbirds — but said her game has only grown since transferring to Illinois. That growth has meant a leap up the Illinois lineup, going from mostly No. 6 singles as a junior to No. 3 singles this season.

“I would never change my transition and experience,” Baillon said. “I liked it there, but getting the opportunity to come play here was too good to say no to.

“I’ve gotten so much better playing with these girls at the higher caliber that they are at. I give so much credit to them, because without them pushing me every day in practice and having them by my side, I wouldn’t be the player that I am.”