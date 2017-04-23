Illini can’t sustain early lead, still in search of signature win

URBANA — One thing Brad Dancer feels his Illinois men’s tennis team is missing is a signature victory.

Last year’s team got its win by taking down No. 1 Virginia, which ended up being just one of four losses on the year for the eventual 2016 NCAA champion. The 2015 squad posted back-to-back top-10 victories against Texas and Texas A&M in consecutive days.

Sunday could have seen that signature victory for this year’s team.

Illinois won the doubles point against No. 2 Ohio State — momentous for a team that’s struggled in doubles play.

Singles action brought an upset by Illini junior Aleks Vukic in beating the Buckeyes’ No. 1 nationally ranked Mikael Torpegaard followed almost immediately by freshman Aleks Kovacevic posting his own straight-sets victory at No. 4 singles.

But Ohio State rallied for three straight singles victories and fended off the would-be Illinois upset with J.J. Wolf’s 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 victory at No. 2 singles against the Illini’s Aron Hiltzik.

Illinois’ potential signature victory instead turned into a 4-3 regular-season finale loss at Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex, snapping a six-match Illini winning streak.

“This has been our season,” Illinois coach Brad Dancer said. “We have guys that come out and play well and then just way too many courts where we’re not strong enough down the stretch. I think that was another case (Sunday).

“We put three quick points up on the board. That’s the issue. I think we probably should have been more competitive across the board in all those other matches. If we’re in three-setters on four of those courts, you figure you’re going to win one or two or even three of those three-setters.”

Five of the six singles matches were decided in straight sets, leaving the Hiltzik-Wolf showdown — in a difficult breeze — the last match on the court. Ohio State’s three victories came almost immediately after Vukic and Kovacevic gave Illinois its 3-0 lead.

“Honestly, I felt in a very good spot,” Vukic said after taking down Torpegaard 6-1, 6-3. He also picked up a doubles win with freshman Vuk Budic against Torpegaard and Herkko Pollanen — the No. 13 team in the country.

“I knew we were down on those three courts and it wasn’t looking good on those three courts, but I had faith in (Hiltzik),” continued Vukic, the No. 5-ranked singles player nationally. “Everyone kind of finished before Aron. We’re out there for an hour — it felt like three hours — and you can’t do anything. You just help him and tell him we’re here. I thought Aron fought really well and I’m really proud of him, but credit to (Wolf). He played well.”

Illinois’ season will continue at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the Big Ten tournament in West Lafayette, Ind. The Illini will play the winner of Thursday’s first-round match between Purdue and Nebraska.

Dancer is looking for consistency throughout his lineup. He wants his players to understand what makes them good individually and then stick with it.

“This match is something we can learn from,” Vukic said about the loss to the Buckeyes. “We’re up there with the top guys, obviously. I’m excited to move forward with that. ... Everyone has to improve and everyone knows they can improve. I’m confident in my team we can pull through and make a deep run in the NCAAs.”