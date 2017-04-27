Women's tennis working from home this weekend

Photo by: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette Illinois's Jaclyn Switkes in the #4 match vs Michigan. University of Illinois Women's Tennis vs Michigan, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.

Illinois will get at least one more match at Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex — or Atkins Tennis Center, depending on the weather — in the Big Ten tournament’s second round at 10 a.m. Friday. Five things you need to know before the fourth-seeded Illini and fifth-seeded Maryland Terrapins square off, courtesy Scott Richey:

Deceiving record

Don't let Illinois' record fool you. Illini coach Evan Clark knows his team is better than that 13-12 mark. Losses to four top-30 teams dotted Illinois' 3-8 start, but the Illini are 10-4 since March. "We've had to fight for every win, and every loss has been a really quality loss to a top-30 program," Clark said. "We played the right schedule. I've been really pleased with the Big Ten schedule we played, and we've won seven matches in the Big Ten. The girls kept competing and kept believing."

Tough tests early

Illinois flirted with what would have been a pair of major nonconference upsets before falling to then-No. 14 Auburn and No. 7 Texas Tech. "We felt like we were in control in both of those matches," Clark said. "All we kept preaching is, 'Hey, you've got to take confidence from those matches even though they're losses.' "

Home-court advantage

Illinois sees hosting the Big Ten tournament as a real advantage, with Clark pointing to the fact his top three singles players — all seniors — would have extra motivation. "They don't want to lose on their home courts in their final match," he said. "We're really comfortable on our courts and have played well here. I think it sets up for a really good ending for us." Illinois is 7-5 at home this season.

Baillon leading the way

Senior Madie Baillon boasts the Illini's best record this spring, going 14-9 in singles action. The St. Thomas More graduate is also 16-7 in doubles, teaming with sophomore Jaclyn Switkes. The duo went 6-1 in the Big Ten. Illinois' other top singles players — seniors Louise Kwong and Alexis Casati — have had more of a rough go this year, going 7-13 and 10-8, respectively.

Buckeyes are the favorites

Everybody's chasing Ohio State this weekend in Champaign-Urbana. The Buckeyes are ranked No. 4 nationally, with No. 10 Michigan the only other Big Ten team ranked among the top 35 in the country. Ohio State sophomore Francesca Di Lorenzo (30-1) is also the No. 1 singles player in the nation and teams with Miho Kowase for the No. 19 doubles pairing.

If you go

A look at Friday’s Big Ten women’s tennis championships schedule, with matches contested at Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex/Atkins Tennis Center:

■ No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Nebraska, 10 a.m.

■ No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 5 Maryland, 10 a.m.

■ No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 10 Indiana, 2 p.m.

■ No. 3 Northwestern vs. No. 6 Michigan State, 2 p.m.