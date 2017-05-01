Dancer: UI tennis 'way behind the 8-ball' for NCAAs

Image Gallery: UI Men's & Women's Tennis » more Photo by: Holly Hart Illinois's Aleks Vukic in the #2 Dobles Match vs Ohio State. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Ohio State, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.

CHAMPAIGN — Road trips in mid-May aren't what the Illinois men's tennis team wants to experience.

But that's the route the Illini will have to take once the 64-team NCAA tournament field is unveiled, starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Illinois coach Brad Dancer said there is "no chance," his program hosts first- and second-round matches the second weekend in May.

A 4-3 home loss to Ohio State on April 23 effectively ended those aspirations, while a 4-2 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten tournament semifinals on Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind., put the finishing touches on Illinois (16-11) having a chance to serve as one of 16 schools hosting early-round action in the NCAA tournament.

"We put ourselves way behind the 8-ball," Dancer said.

Since the program began its run of 21 consecutive NCAA tournament appearances in 1996 — despite some of the struggles this season, the Illini will undoubtedly receive a spot in the NCAA tournament field to extend their streak to 22 straight — Illinois has only failed to host the first two rounds three times.

The last occasion was when Illinois traveled to Vanderbilt in 2013, the only slip in Dancer's 11 seasons in charge of the program.

Illinois started other NCAA tournament appearances on the road in 1996 (Notre Dame) and 1998 (Georgia), abruptly losing its first match both times, before the 2013 NCAA tournament ended in the second round, a win away from playing at home in a year Illinois hosted the NCAA Championships.

Dancer said Monday he and associate head coach Marcos Asse were talking about the logistics of playing away from either the Khan Outdoor Complex or Atkins Tennis Center once the NCAA tournament starts next weekend.

"I turned to Marcos and said, 'Man, something just seems weird,'" Dancer said. "I knew we had gone on the road to Vanderbilt, but outside of 2013, this is the only time we've gone on the road. It's been different for us."

Illinois, which sports the Big Ten Athlete of the Year in Aleks Vukic but also counts eight freshmen and sophomores on its 12-man roster, has struggled away from its home courts, sporting a 4-6 record in true road matches and 4-2 mark in neutral-court matches.

"The interesting thing about it is we're looking at all the schools we could go to," Dancer said. "We played at TCU this year. We played at Baylor last year. We played at Cal this year. We play at North Carolina every other year. Of the places we could probably go, there's a lot of familiarity for our guys. You just never know."

Dancer has used the hours since the Illini's Saturday loss in the Big Ten tournament semifinals to prognosticate where his team might wind up.

"There's so many different options, but it's more places I think we wouldn't go," he said. "There's probably eight or nine places I could see us going. It's a really strange year with the way the conferences align and the geographical regions that the way I'm looking at it, there's only four drivable sites for us. I don't see us going to Florida, Georgia, Wake Forest or Virginia. After that, man, it really starts to open up."

No matter where Illinois winds up, the road to Athens, Ga., — the site of the NCAA Championships after the field is pared down to 16 teams following the opening weekend of action — will require Illinois to play well away from Champaign-Urbana. At this time of year, those are unfamiliar words when it comes to the Illini and their recent history.

"It's not easy to host, but we've been fortunate enough to have a strong enough team for so many years in a row," Dancer said. "It'll be different when we don't have our fans behind us, too, which has helped propel us to a lot of big wins over the years. This is a challenge for us."