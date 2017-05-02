Illini to Stillwater for NCAA tournament

CHAMPAIGN — If Brad Dancer needs a place for his Illinois men’s tennis team to eat next weekend, he can ask Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood for a recommendation.

Dancer and his Illini found out their NCAA tournament destination on Tuesday afternoon, with Illinois heading to Stillwater, Okla., — Underwood’s hometown for a year before he accepted the job at Illinois on March 18 — next week for a first-round match against Drake (17-11) on May 12 at Oklahoma State’s Greenwood Center.

Oklahoma State (21-6) will play Missouri-Kansas City (14-8) next Friday in the other first-round match, with the winner taking on either Illinois or Drake on May 13.

“I knew Stillwater was one of the maybe 12 sites we could go to,” Dancer said with a laugh.

“If you call that prognosticating, then I guess I was somewhat right.”

Illinois is in the NCAA tournament for the 22nd straight season, but won’t host a match for the first time since 2013. If Illinois (16-11) can win two matches next weekend, it will move on to the NCAA championships, which get going on May 18 in Athens, Ga.

Illinois has never played at Oklahoma State during Dancer’s 11 seasons in charge, and the program can only count one trip to Stillwater, which was back in 1982.

The fact the Greenwood Center, which opened in 2014, will host the NCAA championships in 2020, though, and the fact Illinois has six freshmen on this season’s roster who would be seniors by that point in their college career, isn’t lost on Dancer.

“I’ve heard great things about the facility,” Dancer said. “It’s exciting to go someplace new, and it’ll be a good sneak peek for us to see that facility when we have plans to get back there a few years out.”

Illinois is 2-0 all-time against Drake, with both wins happening in the NCAA tournament. Illinois defeated the Bulldogs 4-0 during the first round of the 2011 NCAA tournament and 4-2 during the first round of the 2015 NCAA tournament.

“I don’t know this year’s team as well as the ones I’ve seen in the past, but I’ll find out a lot more about them in the next 24-48 hours,” Dancer said. “I know that they’re always well-coached, and I’m always so impressed with what their team is able to do.”

Dancer spent Tuesday out recruiting, but the Illini are slated to get back to practice Wednesday after working on their fitness and conditioning the past two days following Saturday’s loss to Michigan in the Big Ten tournament semifinals. While Illinois won’t host the first- and second-round matches, the Illini will try to advance past the first two rounds for the third time in the last four seasons.

“We’ve been there at the precipice of winning the whole year,” Dancer said. “We just can’t finish matches, and I don’t think we’ve had the right attitude in closing, either. We haven’t done what we expected to do, and it’s been a shame because we’ve had some great individual performances from people at times. If we can just figure out the consistency in the next 10 days, I think we’re a really good team.”