Injection of youth carries Illini men's tennis

STILLWATER, Okla. — Aleks Vukic didn't slot into his customary No. 1 singles spot in the first round of the NCAA men's tennis tournament on Friday.

It could have been a devastating blow to Illinois' tournament chances. The Big Ten Athlete of the Year went unbeaten in conference singles action and rose to No. 3 in the country.

But the Illini didn't falter. With freshmen leading the way in doubles and singles play, No. 25 Illinois swept Drake 4-0 to advance to Saturday's second-round match against No. 10 Oklahoma State. The host Cowboys also swept Missouri-Kansas City on Friday afternoon.

"Vukic has been a rock of this team for so long," Illinois coach Brad Dancer said. "We needed a win where he wasn't that."

Dancer said Vukic "should be good" for Saturday's match.

"We were trying to make the right decision for him and the team," Dancer said without elaborating more about why Vukic didn't play singles. "I think it was a big day for those freshmen to really come through with (the win)."

Illinois took the doubles point against Drake with a freshmen-heavy lineup and then got the same type of production in singles play.

Aleks Kovacevic took Illinois' first singles point at No. 3 with a 6-2, 6-4 win against Drake's Bayo Philips before fellow freshman Noe Khlif took down Calum MacGeoch 6-3, 6-4 at No. 4 singles.

An Illini freshman sealed the win, too, with Gui Gomes grinding out a 7-6, 7-5 victory against Ben Stride at No. 2 singles.

"We didn't say anything to them before the doubles, and then they were outstanding in the doubles," Dancer said. "I took them aside (before singles) and told them, 'You were tough as nails out there and you wanted the ball.' They did an awesome job of that."

The freshmen-driven win also gave Dancer a look at the future of his program. A future he considers bright with another strong incoming class for 2017-18 that features the No. 2 senior in the country in Alex Brown out of Urbandale, Iowa.

"I'm really excited about our future," Dancer said. "I like our freshmen class a lot, and I like our incoming freshmen class a lot. (Illinois) is going to be a really fun place to be around the next four to five years."

Of more immediate focus, of course, is Saturday's match against the host Cowboys. Oklahoma State has the No. 26 singles player in the country in Julian Cash, who teams with Arjun Kadhe for the No. 7 doubles team in the nation.

"It will be a challenge for us, no question," Dancer said. "I think they're loaded in talent, but we've played a bunch of teams that are loaded with talent. We've got to be tough, be resilient, and if we do that we should be able to put ourselves in position."