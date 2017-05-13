UI tennis' singles rally keys stunning victory

Other Related Content Injection of youth carries Illini men's tennis

STILLWATER, Okla. — By his own admission, Brad Dancer has been "a very ornery coach for a number of months."

The Illinois men's tennis leader had few positive thoughts about himself following Saturday's NCAA tournament second-round matchup against 11th-seeded Oklahoma State, saying he had done "a really poor job" of preparing his Illini leading up to the bout against the Cowboys.

Not that any such issue showed.

Freshman Aleks Kovacevic overcame dropping a match point to take the No. 4 singles contest, lifting Illinois to a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over Oklahoma State. It gave the Illini (18-11) their ninth Round of 16 berth in Dancer's 12 seasons as head coach.

"I'm super happy for these guys," Dancer said. "They toughed it out, and they got tough. (Saturday is) a testament to all the work they put in all spring long."

The Illini had to put in a hefty amount of work Saturday against the Cowboys (22-7), never leading the match until Kovacevic's third-set match-point serve to Artur Dubinski was returned wide to Kovacevic's right.

It set off a raucous celebration on the court, as Kovacevic fell to his back and was mobbed by teammates and coaches.

Such a celebration could have happened sooner, Dancer said, but Kovacevic and fellow Illini freshman Zeke Clark, playing at No. 5 singles, dropped respective match points around the same time.

"We went and rented the N.C. State (ESPN 30 for 30) film 'Survive and Advance,' and this is really what it's about," Dancer said. "You have no ideas what position you're going to be in."

Clark eventually topped Tristan Meraut 6-4, 7-6 (8), leaving Kovacevic (7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-0) to finish off a victory that may have seemed improbably earlier in the day.

After the Illini dropped the doubles point, freshman Gui Gomes was defeated by Lucas Gerch at No. 3 singles and freshman Vuk Budic lost to Lukas Finzelberg at No. 6.

Illinois could have folded then and there, knowing it needed to win the remaining four singles matches to keep its season alive.

So why didn't that happen?

"This is the best we've ever done at not paying attention to the scoreboard," Dancer said.

Junior Aron Hiltzik got the Illini on the board by dropping Arjun Kadhe 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

Junior Aleks Vukic, who was held from Friday's first-round win against Drake, gave Illinois another point with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) victory over Julian Cash.

Dancer was especially happy with how Clark won his matchup to tie the bout at 3, saying the coaches had been working with Clark on playing more "offensive tennis."

Clark's winning shot came when he rushed the net for a return, a move Clark went to at his earlier match point. In that instance, Meraut got his racket on the ball and pushed it past Clark, what Dancer called "the shot of the match."

Dancer also heaped praise on Kovacevic, who Dancer said showed great mental toughness to shut down Dubinski after dropping set point.

Mental toughness will certainly be important for the Illini in their Round of 16 date against sixth-seeded TCU (21-4), which will take place Thursday in Athens, Ga. The Horned Frogs defeated Illinois 5-2 on March 22 in Texas.

"They're loaded. They're great (and) they're even better than when we played them (earlier this season)," Dancer said. "We're going to go out there and give it an effort."