UI roundup: Hiltzik falls in NCAA Championships singles

ATHENS, Ga. â€” Illinoisâ€™ Aron Hiltzik was ousted from the NCAA menâ€™s tennis championshipsâ€™ singles tournament Wednesday with a round of 64 defeat at the hands of Floridaâ€™s Alfredo Perez.

The junior Hiltzik lost 6-4, 6-1 to the sixth-seeded Gator to end Illinoisâ€™ involvement in the NCAA Championships.

In volleyball

Schedule set for 2017. The Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge rotation was set when the event started in 2014. Illinois wouldnâ€™t host the matchup between the elite volleyball conferences involving the Illini, Penn State, Stanford and â€” the last two seasons, Colorado â€” until 2017.

Simply hosting would have made the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge from Sept. 8-9 the highlight of Illinoisâ€™ 2017 home schedule. That the defending champion Cardinal are now led by former Illini coach Kevin Hambly adds another level of intrigue.

Including Stanford, Illinois will play 11 matches against 2016 NCAA tournament qualifiers in new coach Chris Tamasâ€™ first season with the official schedule released Wednesday. Those qualifiers include eight Big Ten teams, Stanford, Western Kentucky and Missouri State.

Illinois will play in three road tournaments between Aug. 25 and Sept. 16, opening the season on Aug. 25 at the Montana State Bobcat Classic in Bozeman, Mont., against Gonzaga and the host Bobcats. The Illini will also play at the Louisville Tournament on Sept. 1-2 â€” with Tamas facing former Nebraska colleague and new Louisville coach Dani Busboom-Kelly â€” and a the Missouri State Tournament from Sept. 15-16.

Illinois will open Big Ten play with four consecutive road games, starting with its Sept. 20 opener at Indiana. The Illini will host Purdue on Oct. 6 for the start of a four-match homestand.

