Former Illini Anderson advances to U.S. Open final

Photo by: Adam Hunger/ AP Former Illini Kevin Anderson advanced to the U.S. Open men's final with a four-set victory over Pablo Carreno-Busta.

NEW YORK — Former Illini Kevin Anderson made history in the Big Apple on Friday.

Anderson, the No. 28 seed, defeated Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to Sunday's championship match of the U.S. Open. In the process, the 31 year old became the lowest-ranked finalist at the tournament since the ATP rankings began in 1973.

He will have a chance to win his first U.S. Open title on Sunday when he faces the winner of Friday's second semifinal betwen No. 1 Rafeal Nadal and No. 19 Juan Martin del Potro.

After dropping the opening set, Anderson responded in a big way. The hard-hitting South African was the first player in six matches to take a set off Carreno Busta in the tournament.

The No. 12-seeded Carreno Busta had won his first 16 sets in the tournament before Anderson started finding the range on his power shots late in the second set, capitalizing when Carreno-Busta double-faulted to give him set point. Anderson finished it off on the next point.

Anderson pounded 22 aces, including a 132-mph heater to close out the third set.