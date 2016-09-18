UI roundup: McFadden closes Paralympics with silver

Other Related Content UI roundup: McFadden, Martin earn gold medals

RIO DE JANEIRO — Chinese wheelchair racer Zou Lihong captured her third medal and first individual gold of the Rio Paralympics on Sunday, beating American and Illinois graduate student Tatyana McFadden in a photo finish in the T-54 women’s marathon.

On a course looping along sun-soaked Copacabana Beach, Zou and McFadden spent the race in a lead pack of eight competitors and then sprinted to the finish. The pair finished in identical times of 1 hour, 38 minutes, 44 seconds. But after they crossed the finish line, Zou, ahead by a whisker, raised an arm in victory.

UI graduate student Amanda McGrory, of the United States, was third in 1:38:45.

“It was very technical course because it’s so flat. I tried to make a couple of moves in the beginning, but everyone came together, so that wasn’t working,” McFadden said. “I knew athletes were waiting at the end to sprint so I’m proud of myself for pulling the last three miles and taking home a silver.”

In the T-54 men’s marathon, Parkland student Gyu Dae Kim earned a bronze medal by finishing the event in 1:30:08.



Illini golfers win own tournament. Dylan Meyer and Nick Hardy each finished in the top five Sunday at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational, lifting Illinois men’s golf to first place in the team chase at Olympia Fields.

Despite an 11-over final round, Illinois topped Oklahoma State by 13 strokes. That was paced by Meyer, who tied for second at 1-under 209, and Hardy, who earned a share of fourth with an even-par 210. Texas A&M’s Cameron Champ was the individual winner at 5-under 205.



Women’s soccer falls short. Hope D’Addario recorded four shots for Illinois women’s soccer Sunday, but visiting Indiana tallied in the 92nd minute to pick up a 1-0 win at Illinois Soccer Stadium. The Illini (3-7-0, 0-2 Big Ten) recorded 16 shots to seven for Indiana (4-5-1, 1-1), but couldn’t find the twine.