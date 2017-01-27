UI roundup: Wrestlers ease past MSU at home

CHAMPAIGN — Kyle Langenderfer (157 pounds), Emery Parker (184) and Brooks Black (heavyweight) each posted major decisions, leading Illinois to a 30-9 Big Ten wrestling victory against Michigan State on Friday night at Huff Hall.

Other UI winners: Travis Piotrowski (125), Eric Barone (149), Isaiah Martinez (165), Zac Brunson (174) and Andre Lee (197).



Hyc, Kimbro set personal bests. Illinois’ Michael Hyc set a personal best in the weight throw, tossing 66 feet, 5 inches to place second in the event on Friday at the Black and Gold Premier in Iowa City, Iowa.

Former Salt Fork athlete Jenny Kimbro registered the third-highest pentathlon score in University of Iowa history at the competition.

The freshman set personal bests in every event while collecting 3,715 points.

She cleared 5 feet, 3 inches in the high jump, leaped 19-31/2 in the long jump, had a 30-4 effort in the shot put, covered the 60-meter hurdles in 8.54 seconds and ran the 800 in 2 minutes, 31.35 seconds.

Overall, she placed second in the event at the five-school women’s meet at the Hawkeyes’ new indoor facility. The winner, from Wisconsin, was the fourth-place finisher in last year’s NCAA meet.

When the outdoor season starts, Kimbro plans to also compete in the 200 and the javelin while advancing to the heptathlon.