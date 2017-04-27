UI roundup: Reiser, Lafond post top-five times
DES MOINES, Iowa — Illinois men’s track and field recorded a pair of top-five finishes Thursday in the Drake Relays’ open 5,000-meter run.
Illini Jesse Reiser crossed the finish line in 13 minutes, 54.66 seconds, good for fourth place. Teammate Dylan Lafond was just a spot behind, clocking 13:56.61. The winner was Drake’s Reed Fischer in 13:48.32.
In the men’s unseeded 5,000, Alex Gold recorded a top-10 finish for Illinois (14:17.25).
In women’s action, Illini Audrey Blazek placed 11th in the 10,000 with a time of 36:00.80.
