Illini legends, lists and lore: Renee Carr-Foster
Former Fighting Illini track and field standout Renee Carr-Foster, whose name is sprinkled throughout the University of Illinois record book, celebrates a milestone birthday today.
A star sprinter at Science Park High School in Newark, N.J., coach Gary Winckler helped her become a five-time All-American and a 14-time Big Ten champion. Carr-Foster, Celena Mondie-Milner and Leticia Beverly helped Winckler’s 1989 Illini capture Big Ten indoor and outdoor team championships. Carr-Foster also starred for Illinois’ 1988 conference champs.
She left Illinois as the school record-holder in the 400-meter dash (53.88 seconds in 1990) and was a member of the top 400 and 1,600 relay squads. Now married and living in Piscataway, N.J., Carr-Foster’s daughter, Janee, ran track at Montclair State.
Renee Carr-Foster’s Big Ten titles
Year (outdoors) Event
1986 400 relay
1987 400 relay and 1,600 relay
1989 400, 400 relay and 1,600 relay
1990 400, 400 relay and 1,600 relay
Year (indoors) Event
1987 1,600 relay
1989 400 and 1,600 relay
1990 400 and 1,600 relay
Illini Birthdays:
Sunday: Jack Cornell, football (28)
Monday: Vanessa Flaherty, track & field (19)
Tuesday: Don Sammons, swimming coach (85)
Wednesday: Randy Lane, gymnastics (50)
Thursday: Brian Scott, football (40)
Friday: Valarie Bobart, track & field (22)
Saturday: David Williams, football (54)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @B1GLLL. His new website is www.SportsLLL.com.
