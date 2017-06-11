Illini legends, lists and lore: Rod Tolbert

At the time he performed for the Fighting Illini, Roderick Lamar “Rod” Tolbert was among the two fastest sprinters in University of Illinois track and field history.

Celebrating his 50th birthday today, the native of Landover, Md., ranked second only to Lester Washington amongst the Illini’s all-time 100-meter specialists.

Tolbert’s time of 10.40 during the 1989 season was just seven one-hundredths of a second slower than Washington’s 10.33 clocking (1984 and ’85).

A two-time All-American, Tolbert was the Big Ten indoor champ in 1988 at 60 meters (6.31) and the conference’s outdoor titlist in 1989 at both 100 meters (10.42) and 200 meters (20.82). His personal best of 20.87 at 200 meters ranked second at the time he graduated.

From 2003-06, Tolbert studied aviation science at Utah State University. Now based in Johnson City, Tenn., he is a pilot for American Airlines.

A look at the Illini’s current top 10 100-meter dash times:



Place, Name Time Year

1. Andrew Riley 10.02 2012

2. Anthony Jones 10.10 1994

3. Stanley Azie 10.18 2012

4. Devin Quinn 10.20 2017

5. Brandon Stryganek 10.27 2015

6. Lester Washington 10.33 1984*

7. Babatunde Ridley 10.40 2000

Rod Tolbert 10.40 1989

10. Dominique Worsley 10.41 2006

*Washington also ran 10.33 in 1985



