Illini rally for morning win

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ pressure on Xavier wasn’t nonexistent Saturday morning, but it wasn’t exactly high either in the first set and most of the second against the Musketeers.

That allowed Xavier to run its quick-pace attack with impunity. And run an attack that, schematically, isn’t what Illinois saw Friday night in its season opener against Arkansas or similar to many offenses the Illini will likely see all season.

Xavier took the first set from Illinois and was close to doing the same in the second before Illini senior Allison Palmer went to the service line.

Palmer provided the pressure, serving seven straight points — including her first ace of the year — as Illinois rallied to win the second set and ultimately the match with a 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-21 victory.

“We weren’t putting pressure on them from the service line and weren’t putting pressure on them attacking,” Illinois coach Kevin Hambly said. “That’s what Palms did. Palms came in and saved that set. She started attacking them, got them off balance and we got a couple easy points.”

Senior middle blocker Katie Stadick said Illinois’ slower, less pressure, start offensively could have been tied to the Illini defense. It wasn’t as crisp as it was early Friday night in the sweep of Arkansas.

“It’s a defensive game. Offense is going to hurt a little bit if defense isn’t quite right,” Stadick said. “I think we just needed to come out with more fire. In that first set, we were just kind of going through the motions a little bit. We weren’t competing the way we like to. We started focusing more on our side and taking control of the things we can control and attacking them.”

Stadick finished with 14 kills and three blocks and was again part of a balanced Illinois attack. Freshman outside hitter Jacqueline Quade wasn’t as efficient in her second career start, but matched her 15 kills from Friday. Senior outside hitter Michelle Strizak had 14 kills of her own to go with 10 digs for her first career double-double. Sophomore setter Jordyn Poulter was two digs away from her own double-double while leading the Illini attack with 48 assists.

Even with a slow start against Xavier, Strizak said she’s not too worried.

“It’s the beginning of the season,” Strizak said. “We’re trying to figure things out. We’ve got a lot of moving parts and a lot of people who can do good things for us. I’m not really worried about it. We’ll figure it out. We just did. We just grinded through that, and that was awesome.”

Illinois will return to action at 7 p.m. Saturday to close out the Illini Classic against Missouri State.