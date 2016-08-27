LIVE! Illini Classic: Missouri State

Missouri State 1, Illinois 0

The beginning of tonight's first set looked like Illinois had figured out its slow start issue from this morning. The Illini jumped out to an early lead, but a quick run by Missouri State evened things up and a rather back-and-forth set proceeded. A set the Bears ultimately won 25-22. Statistically, the first set was as close as the final score. Either team could have won. Missouri State did this time.

Both Jackie Quade and Naya Crittenden were more efficient against the Bears than they were against Xavier. They need Michelle Strizak to catch up. The senior outside hitter had three attack errors to her one kill on 13 swings.

****

Illinois vs. Missouri State — 6:55 p.m. pregame update

Jacqueline Quade put together quite the debut match Friday night in Illinois' sweep of Arkansas. The 6-foot-2 freshman outside hitter had 15 kills on 21 swings, hit .571 and played all six rotations fairly well. Round 2 wasn't quite as successful. Quade still put down 15 kills, but wasn't nearly as efficient. How she handled that, however, impressed Illinois coach Kevin Hambly.

"She was struggling, and it was great," Hambly said. "It’s what we expect from a freshman. She had to overcome it. I gave her a little emotional break (in the second set) and then put her back in and she was great. Her numbers took off. She started putting balls away, and I thought she was one of the reasons we won the second set when she came back and definitely the third set.

"She’s a freshman. She’s going to have some bad matches. She’s going to have another one. How she responds to it, that’s the biggest key to me."

****

Illinois vs. Missouri State — 6:40 p.m. pregame update

A constant refrain from Kevin Hambly the past couple seasons has been for more offensive production from his middles. Like at the beginning of last season, he's gotten it through two matches from Katie Stadick. The senior middle blocker had eight kills Friday night against Arkansas, 14 more this morning against Xavier and has hit better than .550 in both matches.

"It’s what we expect from her," Hambly said. "We expect her to be a good attacker. We need her to bring some offense. She started this way last year, too. It’s not about what she does now. I think her and (setter Jordyn Poulter's) connection is really good and I think their communication is really good — how to fix things when they go sideways. We’ll see."

Count senior outside hitter Michelle Strizak among those OK if Stadick is more involved in the Illini attack.

"That’s huge for us," Strizak said. "That’s something we haven’t really had my whole time here. She’s worked so hard and is really on fire, and Ali Bastianelli is really starting to get in her groove. We’ve got these big middles who can spread things out for us, and me and (Jacqueline Quade) and (Naya Crittenden) and (Katie Roustio), we can call have seams , which is something we really haven’t seen before."

****

Illinois vs. Missouri State — 6:25 p.m. pregame update

Passing was something of an early issue for Illinois this morning against Xavier. Namely, it wasn't too hot in the first set and into the second. It certainly didn't match what the Illini did Friday night against Arkansas when they hit .337.

"We settled in," Hambly said after the four-set win against the Musketeers. "If you’re passing well, that puts pressure on the block because you’re in system. When you’re out of system, all they have to do is wait for the high ball. I thought that got better. It wasn’t as good as it was (Friday) night, and our effort wasn’t as good as it was (Friday) night. Hopefully we’ll continue to improve. Game passing is different than practice passing. I was surprised at how well we did (Friday) night to be honest."

****

Good evening and welcome back to another LIVE! Report from Huff Hall. Illinois picked up win No. 2 of the season earlier today against Xavier and can make it a clean sweep in the Illini Classic starting in an hour against Missouri State. The Musketeers put up a little more challenge — winning the first set before the Illini ran off three straight for the win — than Arkansas did on Friday night.

Here's what you missed if you're just catching up with the Illini Classic:

UI volleyball opens season with victory

CHAMPAIGN — There was an interesting moment in Illinois’ Volleyball 101 event two weeks ago. Naya Crittenden came up in the conversation between Illini coaches and fans. The new Illinois assistants mentioned the senior opposite as one of the best attackers on the team.

Illinois coach Kevin Hambly said there was a bit of disconnect on that between the Volleyball 101 attendees and his first-year assistants.

“The crowd, the people that were there, had no idea Naya Crittenden was one of our better attackers,” Hambly said. “My staff’s new. They didn’t see her last year. They didn’t know she really struggled offensively at times. She’s not that now.”

Crittenden’s season opener wasn’t perfect after a hot start, but she still put down six kills and was looked to in higher-leverage situations in Illinois’ 25-19, 25-13, 25-22 win against Arkansas in the Illini Classic.

“I think she made some errors trying to be overly-aggressive on some plays otherwise her hitting efficiency would have been a lot higher,” Hambly said. “She loves to be aggressive, and we like that about her, but I think we can eliminate some of those errors. I thought she was a threat, and we need that on the right side.”

To continue reading, click here.

Hear from Coach Hambly following the #Illini's morning match vs. Xavier https://t.co/JE1AftPiz9 — Illini Volleyball (@IlliniVBall) August 27, 2016

Illini rally for morning win

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ pressure on Xavier wasn’t nonexistent Saturday morning, but it wasn’t exactly high either in the first set and most of the second against the Musketeers.

That allowed Xavier to run its quick-pace attack with impunity. And run an attack that, schematically, isn’t what Illinois saw Friday night in its season opener against Arkansas or similar to many offenses the Illini will likely see all season.

Xavier took the first set from Illinois and was close to doing the same in the second before Illini senior Allison Palmer went to the service line.

Palmer provided the pressure, serving seven straight points — including her first ace of the year — as Illinois rallied to win the second set and ultimately the match with a 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-21 victory.

“We weren’t putting pressure on them from the service line and weren’t putting pressure on them attacking,” Illinois coach Kevin Hambly said. “That’s what Palms did. Palms came in and saved that set. She started attacking them, got them off balance and we got a couple easy points.”

To continue reading, click here.