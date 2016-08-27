Poulter settling in to starter role

Image Gallery: UI Volleyball vs Xavier » more Photo by: Holly Hart The Illini become fired up as they take on Xavier. University of Illinois Volleyball vs Xavier, Saturday, August 28, 2016 at Huff Hall.

CHAMPAIGN — Watch Jordyn Poulter play this season and one thing will be clear: The sophomore setter is far more comfortable on the court, leading her team, than a year ago.

Poulter arrived at Illinois with expectations sky-high. She garnered multiple All-America honors as a high school senior. Won the Andi Collins Award as the nation’s top prep setter. Anchored the U.S. Junior National Team for two straight summers.

Poulter also arrived at Illinois with Alexis Viliunas, an established setter and leader, in place. Poulter opened her freshman season as Illinois’ starting setter, but gave way for a few matches later in the season with the Illini struggling before winning back her spot.

“She certainly had a lot of pressure on her,” Illinois coach Kevin Hambly said. “It was also hard because we had a leader here in Lex and there was a lot of conflict there — not combative, but both guys want to fight and it was a good competition. Some players responded different. It wasn’t very cohesive last year. I don’t think she could get comfortable.”

This season is a different story. Poulter is comfortable in her role — perhaps more importantly, she knows what Hambly expects from his setters — and it shows. She had 48 assists and eight digs in Illinois’ four-set win against Xavier on Saturday morning and had 50 assists, six blocks and five digs in the Illini’s five-set loss to Missouri State in their Illini Classic finale Saturday night. The Bears pulled the upset with a 25-22, 14-25, 25-22, 15-25, 15-10 win.

Still, Poulter executed at a high level offensively.

“She’s way more comfortable for two reasons,” Hambly said. “It’s her team, and she knows what college volleyball is. She knows how to play it.”

Poulter admitted to some anxious moments last season trying to be the best, to live up to the lofty expectations that came with the start of her college career. This season is different.

“This year I feel like there’s a mutual level of everyone’s on the same page and you just need to be as good as you are that and everyone will push you to be the best you can be,” Poulter said. “I think there’s a level of confidence and comfort that comes with a second year. Having a year playing under my belt and a year of realizing how things operate here and what Kevin expects from me has helped.”

Hambly doesn’t consider his team to have one, all-encompassing leader. Senior outside hitter Michelle Strizak has taken on more responsibility in that regard. So has junior libero Brandi Donnelly.

But on the court, it’s Poulter’s domain.

“She’s such a leader on the court,” freshman defensive specialist Caroline Welsh said. “She has such a way with supporting you, but also pushing you every single ball. If I don’t pass right, she’s like, ‘Get it up. Get this to me. Right now. This ball.’ It’s really great to have somebody push you like that and want you to be the best you can be every single play.”

Communication, Strizak said, is one of Poulter’s strongest suits this season. And that communication has perhaps lessened the weight on Poulter’s shoulders.

“She’s not afraid to tell the passers what she needs,” Strizak said. “It’s not all on her. I think she’s able to communicate that better so we can help her and she can help us. That’s why we’re working better together.”

Also helping Illinois has been the addition of assistant coach Erin Lindsey. Hambly used to coach the Illini setters like he did during his stint with the U.S. National Team, but as his responsibilities as head coach expanded, he’s hired assistants to take control of that portion of the program. That’s where Lindsey, a former North Carolina setter, Tar Heels assistant and Dartmouth head coach, comes in.

“Erin knows what I expect, and the three of us kind of working together to get this thing going, it’s been a little unit to try to run our offense,” Hambly said. “I really like it. It’s unique to what I’ve had in the past, and I think it’s a higher level than I’ve had in the past.”

Lindsey said Poulter’s presence at Illinois was a plus when she was considering taking the job. She had kept tabs on Poulter when she played with the junior national team and knew she was regarded as one of the top setters in the country.

“I tell Kevin all the time that she just spoils me from a coach’s perspective,” Lindsey said about Poulter. “Obviously, she’s really physical and really gifted and has the talent pieces, but what’s most impressive to me is really how hard she works and how she really does want to get better all the time. She’s extremely coachable. She wants feedback. She wants to talk about the offense. She wants to watch film. I can’t get her film fast enough.”

Poulter struggled to put into words how much Lindsey has already helped her — from technique refinement to a sounding board on any setting related issue.

“Just her experience as a player and as a coach has helped me in so many ways I can’t even begin to explain,” Poulter said. “What she expects from me and the confidence she puts in me is really great. She’s on me a lot if my footwork gets sloppy or my hands get sloppy. It’s great to have that constant reminder because it keeps me mentally engaged in what I need to do.”

Where Lindsey might be the biggest aid is where Poulter had her most struggles last season as a freshman. What’s the next step when things break down?

“When things are going maybe not exactly how we want them, her tendency is to go hard and attack it,” Lindsey said. “In the setting position, that’s not always the answer. Sometimes you need to wait and see what’s going on and then make your decisions. That’s what we’ve been working on together a lot.”

Richey's wrap

What happened

Don’t always take stats at face value. Illinois put together another efficient attack, with four players putting down double-digit kills, and totaled 16 blocks, but too many errors in serve-receive and a defense that let a few too many balls through was the difference in the Illini’s five-set upset loss to Missouri State.



Match MVP

Missouri State outside hitter Lily Johnson tied with teammate Ashley Ophoven for the match high with 17 kills. Johnson wasn’t the most efficient hitter on the court, but it was her pressure serve — including three aces — that gave Illinois trouble at times in the match.



What was said

“Offense wins sets. You have to play defense to win matches. The three sets they won they hit over .250, and we didn’t do a good enough job of taking care of the ball passing. We’ve got to pass at a higher level so we can use our offense the way we need to, and then we’ve got to defend. We didn’t defend. They did at the end. You saw them scrambling around making plays. We didn’t do that.” — Illinois coach Kevin Hambly



What’s next

There’s no letdown in competition level next weekend for the 14th-ranked Illini. In fact, the opposite is true. Illinois faces No. 11 Stanford and Colorado next weekend in Boulder, Colo., in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge. The Cardinal did drop its season opener Friday to San Diego and faces No. 3 Minnesota today.